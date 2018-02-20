330 43

NMI Agrees to Acquire Creditcall to Expand EMV and OmnichannelCapabilities

NMI, a leading provider of payments enablement technology for independent sales organizations (ISOs), independent software vendors (ISVs), value-added resellers (VARs) and payment facilitators, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Creditcall, an omnichannel payment gateway and EMV solutions provider. With offices in Bristol, England, and New York, and customers throughout many regions of the world, Creditcall will give NMI a global presence and access to new markets. This acquisition will continue to differentiate NMI from traditional payment gateway providersÂ by further expanding itsÂ omnichannel and EMV capabilities,Â creating a one-of-a-kind payment gateway platform supporting allÂ channels of commerce including retail, e-commerce,Â mobileÂ and unattended.

âThe payment technology requirements of todayâs merchants are more complex than everâthey need to accept and process payments in all sales channels and environments,â said Roy Banks, chief executive officer of NMI. âThe need for a single vendor and platform that seamlessly integrates and simplifies the complexities of card-present and card-not-present payments has never been greater, and the combination of NMI and Creditcall will finally deliver a true omnichannel solution.â

The addition of Creditcallâs support for EMV chip card, swipe and contactless payment terminals, and processor certifications to the NMI platform, will make NMI the ideal payment technology partner for ISOs, ISVs and VARs who need a complete and unified payment solution for merchants conducting business in an omnichannel environment. NMI and Creditcall partners will be able to obtain all card-present and card-not-present payment technology from a single vendor and platform for their merchants.

âWe are excited to join forces with NMI as our solutions are highly complementary and will create a unique payment technology company,â commented Lars Pedersen, chief executive officer of Creditcall. âBy combining our EMV technology and card-present expertise with NMIâs market-leading card-not-present white-label payment gateway platform, we will become a one-stop shop for omnichannel solutions for our partners and customers.â

The acquisition of Creditcall reflects the ongoing growth investment and commitment of NMIâs investors Francisco Partners and Great Hill Partners.

The combined company will account for more than $45 billion of payment volume, and customers and partners will benefit from more than 165 processor integrations and 100-plus device certifications worldwide.

About NMI

NMI provides payments enablement technology that empowers ISOs, ISVs, VARs and payment facilitators to offer branded payment gateway services without building or maintaining their own technology. Our exceptional team of software engineers has created a security-focused, feature-rich, omnichannel payment gateway platform that partners can completely and transparently brand, removing NMI from their merchant customersâ view. Headquartered in Roselle, Illinois, NMI is the operating trade name of Network Merchants, LLC. For more information, please visit www.nmi.com.

About Creditcall

Creditcall, an omnichannel payment gateway and EMV kernel provider, develops the most trusted and secure payment software that reliably drives transactions across multiple channels and verticals. Whether mobile, online, in-store, or self-service within retail, hospitality, parking, vending, transportation, or charities, Creditcallâs software is relied on and used by software developers worldwide for its ease of integration. Based in the heart of Bristol, England, with an office in New York, Creditcall started as a simple telecommunications service back in 1996, enabling hotel customers to bill telephone calls to their credit or debit card. This service coined the Creditcall name. For more details, please visit www.creditcall.com.

