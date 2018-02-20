Jetcraft Opens First London Office

- Business Wire
Jetcraft, the global leader in business aircraft sales and acquisitions, announces the opening of its first London office through its new UK company, Jetcraft Global (UK) Limited.
The new London base cements Jetcraftâs commitment to the European region and demonstrates its confidence in the UK as a continuing hub of business opportunity.
Chad Anderson, President at Jetcraft, says: âThe opening of our London office comes as Jetcraft celebrates another record year -- with 93 transactions completed in 2017 â and rounds off a remarkable decade of more than 550 transactions exceeding $10bn in value. Our new London location creates even more ways for us to serve our clients and we are excited about the opportunities it presents.â
Jetcraftâs new office comes at a time of significant growth in resources for the company, with the appointment of four senior sales posts from within the team, including Sean OâLeary, who will take on the role of Sales Director based in the new London office. Additional promotions go to Pat Harvey, Sales Director, North Central United States and Canada; Chris Brenner, Senior Vice President of Sales, Americas; and Pascal Bachmann, Senior Vice President of Sales, EMEA.
Located in the heart of Mayfair, the new office will provide a central London location to add to the companyâs existing global presence. Since the company began, Jetcraft has expanded across the US and into Europe, Australia, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, and Africa, and now boasts more than 20 offices around the globe.
About Jetcraft
Jetcraft is the leader in international aircraft sales, marketing and ownership strategies, managing and maintaining over 20 regional offices globally. The companyâs unparalleled success over more than 55 years in business aviation has earned it a world-class reputation, along with an exceptional customer base, a wide network of connections and one of the largest inventories within the industry.
Â
