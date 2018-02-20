330 43

Inmarsat Selects Sigma Systems for Large-Scale BSS Transformation

Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog-driven software, is pleased to announce a multi-year contract with Inmarsat, the leading provider of global mobile satellite communications services.

With the digital revolution moving forward at great speed, Inmarsat recognized that a catalog-driven, agile approach to B/OSS was key to enabling more effective connections with their customers and partners through the products and services they sell.

To this end, Inmarsat awarded Sigma a multi-yearcontract for its Catalog, CPQ (Configure Price Quote) and Order Management products to support Inmarsatâs next-generation satellite services across all customer verticals.

Kirk Wilkenson, VP OneIT Programme at Inmarsat, commented: âInmarsat is focused on driving customer value and making it simpler for customers and partners to work with us. We are launching a new B/OSS platform, utilizing a service-oriented component architecture, as part of a broader service delivery transformation to support our current and next-generation offerings. We required a flexible, future-proof platform with a clear evolutionary roadmap, and the flexibility to adapt as our needs develop.

We selected Sigma for the key BSS components of the new platform due to its product-based approach and out-of-the-box functionality, with an emphasis on configuration rather than customization. The new unified catalog-driven platform will provide our customers and resellers with a faster, more flexible, and easier-to-use front end when ordering and delivering new products and services.â

Tim Spencer, CEO of Sigma Systems, said: âWe are delighted to partner with Inmarsat, one of the worldâs leading satellite providers, to deliver a seamless, future-proofed platform that is designed to evolve and meet the needs of the new digital economy.â

This contract marks another major deal for Sigma with a satellite operator, demonstrating the diverse application of a catalog-driven approach across communications, media and high-tech industries.

About Sigma Systems (sigma-systems.com or Twitter @SigmaSystems)

Sigma Systems is the global leader in catalog-driven software solutions for communications, media, and high-tech companies. It serves over 80 customers in 40 countries with its award-winning products.Â The companyâs portfolio spans enterprise-wide Catalog, Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Order Management and Provisioning products. Sigma utilizes an agile approach to implementing its B/OSS products for its customers. Sigma has offices in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific, with technology and integration partners in over 100 countries.

About Inmarsat

Inmarsat plc is the leading provider of global mobile satellite communications services. Since 1979, Inmarsat has been providing reliable voice and high-speed data communications to governments, enterprises and other organizations, with a range of services that can be used on land, at sea or in the air. Inmarsat operates around the world, with a presence in the major ports and centres of commerce on every continent. Inmarsat is listed on the London Stock Exchange (ISAT.L). For more information, please visit www.inmarsat.com.

