Axonics® Announces Publication of Clinical Articles about Its Sacral Neuromodulation System in the Journal of Neurourology and Urodynamics

- Business Wire
Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. announced today that three clinical articles relating to its miniaturized, rechargeable Sacral Neuromodulation system (Axonics r-SNMâ¢ System) have been published in a special edition of the Journal of Neurourology and Urodynamics (NUU).
The Axonics r-SNM System is the first rechargeable Sacral Neuromodulation system for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. It is currently approved for sale in Europe, Canada and Australia.
The NUU publication includes three articles which describe the characteristics of the Axonics system and summarize the clinical results from a multi-center European clinical trial:
The publication of this special edition by NUU is reflective of the expanding interest for a miniaturized, rechargeable implant dedicated to SNM, as well as to the growing amount of clinical evidence supporting the use of the Axonics r-SNM System.
Last month, Axonics announced the first patient implants in the ARTISAN-SNM pivotal study were performed. This study is being conducted under an Investigational Device Exemption granted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and is designed to gain FDA Premarket Approval in the United States.
About Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.
Axonics, based in Irvine, CA, is a privately-held venture backed company that has developed a novel implantable neuromodulation technology for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and can be further directed towards other clinical indications. The Axonics r-SNM System includes a miniaturized rechargeable implantable stimulator qualified to function at least 15 years, a charging system optimized for reduced charge time without overheating, a patient-friendly remote control and an intuitive clinician programmer that facilitates the lead placement procedure and programming.
For more information, visit the Companyâs website atÂ www.axonicsmodulation.com.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180220005172/en/
|
