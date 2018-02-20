Entersekt Partners With ForgeRock

- Business Wire
Entersekt, a pioneer in mobile-first authentication and e-commerce enablement, announced today that it has joined the ForgeRock Trust Network as a principal technology partner. ForgeRock is a leading provider of identity and access management solutions to a wide range of industries, including financial services, retail, healthcare, higher education, and communications, in addition to governments like Belgium, Canada, New Zealand, and Norway.
Entersektâs advanced mobile app security, authentication, and digital signing technology is now available to ForgeRockâs customers as a convenient means of securing consumers, citizens, services, and connected devices. Built on open standards, Entersektâs software integrates seamlessly with omni-channel identity and access management systems like ForgeRockâs. But by aligning closely on a technical and business level, the two companies are better able to unlock value for their shared customer base from product design to support.
âAs Entersekt did with push-based authentication, so has ForgeRock reimagined identity and access management, rearchitecting it from the ground up,â said Dewald Nolte, chief commercial officer at Entersekt. âBesides our game-changing complementary technologies, itâs that pioneering approach that I believe will benefit mutual customers the most. It promises to spur further innovation and help deliver to end-users the best mobile experiences available anywhere.â
âForgeRock is thrilled to have Entersekt join our rapidly growing Trust Network Technology partner program,â said Ben Goodman, vice president of global strategy and innovation for ForgeRock. âEntersekt will bring our customers powerful, proven authentication options that will add great value to the exciting digital transformation projects they are embarking on with ForgeRock.â
Entersekt is a Premier sponsor of the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit in London, United Kingdom, 5 to 6 March. Visit exhibition stand P10, where the company will showcase its strong authentication, digital signing, and mobile app security solutions.
About Entersekt
Entersekt is an innovator in push-based authentication and app security. The companyâs one-of-a-kind approach harnesses the power of digital certificate technology with the convenience of mobile phones to provide financial services companies and their customers with full protection from online fraud. Built on open technologies for high availability, scalability, and simple integration, Entersektâs patented security products protect millions of devices and transactions daily, while complying with the worldâs most stringent regulatory guidelines. Enterprises across the globe look to Entersekt to strengthen the bond of trust they share with their customers, and to build on those relationships by introducing compelling, user-friendly new mobile and online services. For more information, visit www.entersekt.com.
About ForgeRock
ForgeRock is the digital identity management company transforming the way organizations interact securely with customers, employees, devices, and things. Organizations adopt the ForgeRock Identity Platform as their digital identity system of record to monetize customer relationships, address stringent regulations for privacy and consent (GDPR, HIPAA, FCC privacy, etc.), and leverage the internet of things. ForgeRock serves hundreds of brands, including Morningstar, Vodafone, GEICO, Toyota, TomTom, and Pearson, as well as governments like Norway, Canada, and Belgium, securing billions of identities worldwide. ForgeRock has offices across Europe, the USA, and Asia. For more information, visit www.forgerock.com.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180219005216/en/
Una gran actuación de David de Gea frenó al Sevilla y sostuvo al Manchester United en el partido de ida de octavos de final de Champions. …
Yannick Carrasco podría dejar el Atlético de Madrid para marcharse al fútbol chino este mismo mes de febrero. La noticia, adelantada por …
El Real Madrid ganó al Leganés (1-3) en Butarque en el partido liguero aplazado de la jornada 16 por el Mundial de clubes. El cuadro de …
El que fue pareja de Sonia Iglesias, Julio Araújo, está siendo investigado por homicidio en relación con la desaparición de esta …
El Leganés se adelantó temprano en el partido de Liga ante el Real Madrid. A los cinco minutos, Unai Bustinza abría la lata contra los de …
El Atlético de Madrid recibe este jueves al Copenhague en la vuelta de dieciseisavos de final de Europa League. Tras el 1-4 de la ida, los …
El Athletic Club juega la vuelta de dieciseisavos de final de Europa League ante el Spartak de Moscú. No es lo deportivo (la ida fue bien …
Karim Benzema se ha convertido en una prioridad para cuatro equipos de la Ligue 1 francesa. El atacante blanco tiene todavía mucho tirón …
Porsche ha presentado el nuevo 911 GT3 RS, con 520 caballos, que se expondrá en el próximo Salón de Ginebra. Desarrollado por el …
El 'televangelista' Billy Graham, conocido como el "pastor de los presidentes" y de Estados Unidos, ha muerto este miércoles a los 99 años …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Así es el Uber de los millonarios
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens