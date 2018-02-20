The Digital Health Technology Show: The Leading Show for Healthcare Innovation Comes to London

- Business Wire
Medical innovation will take centre stage for 2018,Â atthe largest wearables and disruptive health technology event in the world, with never before-seen devices and applications and a raft of industry-leading speakers.
The Digital Health Technology Show returns to London on the 13th & 14th March 2018 at Londonâs Excel, gathering together more than 6,000 attendees and over 100 exhibitors.
The 2018 Conference programme boasts three tracks, with over 100 hours of content programmed.
Attendees can choose to attend talks on the Digital Health Disrupt Stage â covering global innovation in healthcare, the Leadership Theatre â where senior healthcare figures in the UK will discuss and debate the challenges ahead, or the Patient Engagement Stage â delivering insights into how technology is being used in the real world. There will also be demonstrations of the latest medical innovations on the Innovation Stage, which will also host a start up competition â The Health Innovation Award.
Over 200 speakers will be involved. Already confirmed are some of the leading innovators and thought leaders in healthcare, including Rachel Dunscombe, CEO of the NHS Digital Academy, Gerry Bolger, CNIO, Imperial College Trust, and a host of innovators and thought leaders you wonât be able to listen to anywhere else in the UK.
On the expo floor, visitors will be able to visit over 100 companies showcasing the next generation of wearables and digital healthcare devices. Leading technology companies Bittium, Firstbeat, Modius, Ultramed and others are already confirmed to take part, as well as the NHS.
Entry to the expo is free and NHS professionals get free entry to all conference tracks using the code DHTSNHS18
For more information and to register please visit:Â www.digitalhealthtechshow.com
