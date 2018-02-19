330 43

World Patient Safety Summit is Sold Out But Space is Available at the Breakout Sessions, Held the Day after the World Summit, at the Royal Society in London

19/02/2018 - 14:35

The latest advances in vaccine safety, reducing unnecessary C-sections and person & patient engagement will be among the varied breakout sessions offered the day after the 6th Annual World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit in London by the Patient Safety Movement Foundation. The breakout sessions will convene on Sunday, February 25, 2018 at the prestigious Royal Society, the independent scientific academy of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, dedicated to promoting excellence in science.

The breakout sessions are full-day working meetings structured for shared learning on existing Actionable Patient Safety Solutions (APSS) â collaborative, evidence-based processes that show results in patient safety â and for developing new APSS. These sessions provide healthcare professionals, advocates, and enthusiasts the opportunity to contribute their experiences and expertise, which is critical to process improvement, while also promoting transparency and encouraging aligned incentives that will eventually lead to ZERO preventable patient deaths in hospitals by 2020.

The World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit, and Breakout Sessions are supported by the Rt. Hon Jeremy Hunt, MP, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Department of Health United Kingdom and co-convened by the European Society of Anaesthesiology. This yearâs breakout sessions will include:

Session I

Vaccine Safety

Many healthcare institutions can improve patient safety through procedures related to immunization, safety monitoring, and pertinent participatory information systems. This session will exchange the latest advances in patient and vaccine safety research methods, and pertinent key performance indicators for healthcare institutions. Finally, the group will crystallize the plans for developing an Actionable Patient Safety Solutions (APSS) that focuses on safeguarding patients through engagement, protecting the providers caring for patients, and shielding at-risk patients. Other key topics of discussion will include systematic monitoring of adverse events and feedback knowledge updates for healthcare providers.

Person and Family Engagement (PFE)

Person and Family Engagement is an underused ânatural resourceâ for improving patient safety. Ample evidence has accumulated which demonstrates that when patients are actively engaged partners, they achieve better outcomes and help produce innovative solutions. Persons who use care or manage its use for loved ones are highly motivated to partner with professional and organizational care providers to drive change across the care continuum. Their experiences bring an urgency to the patient safety movement that propels action by generating empathy â they engage our hearts as well as our minds and hands.

Falls

Injuries related to falls impose a catastrophic cost of care on families and healthcare economics. Fall prevention and injury reduction require a collaborative approach involving leadership, clinical intervention, and patent and family partnership. This session will explore the Actionable Patient Safety Solutions for Fall Prevention and Injury Reduction. The latest research and science will be discussed along with revisions to the APSS that can assist in care that reduces harm, injury, and death.

Driving Sustainable Change in Hand Hygiene - The Problem We Only THINK We Solved

If hand hygiene is the most effective way to prevent avoidable HAIs, why is global compliance below 50%? Recent studies prove that three elements are essential for sustainable improvement: Accurate measurement, evidence-based feedback, and top-down accountability. The current hand hygiene APSS incorporates this learning into actionable guidelines. Attendees will learn how to translate emerging science into action by providing input into the APSS through sharing experience & knowledge.

Session II

Reducing Unnecessary C-Sections

One of the life-altering procedures of modern obstetrics is the performance of an appropriately timed and executed cesarean delivery and yet over performance can lead to short and long-term complications and maternal deaths. In parts of the world increased cesarean section rates are associated with rising maternal mortality rates. Therefore, the avoidance of performing unnecessary cesarean births has become an important long-term strategy in reducing maternal mortality.

Sepsis

Sepsis is a growing issue worldwide. This session will review and discuss the latest APSS #9A: Early Detection & Treatment of Sepsis for High-income Countries and the new APSS #9B: Early Detection & Treatment of Sepsis for Low and Middle-income Countries. Participants will share ideas and make suggestions to improve the APSS based on their knowledge and experience. The goal of the working group session is to facilitate revisions that increase APSS effectiveness and identify ways to disseminate APSSs more widely.

Drug Shortages

Should drug shortages be viewed as a patient safety issue? That is one of the issues the working group will tackle in this session. Pharmaceutical shortages have a profound effect on clinical practice and patient outcomes and increase health care costs. The objectives of the session are to understand the reasons for drug shortages and define alternatives for shortage prevention and mitigation. Participants will also discuss the role of technology in coming up with solutions.

For more information on the breakout sessions, or to register, please visit http://www.cvent.com/events/6th-annual-world-patient-safety-science-technology-summit/event-summary-354a3027b4904b42940fda0fc321463f.aspx.

Patient Safety Movement Foundation:

More than 200,000 U.S. patients and three million worldwide die each year from preventable causes. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare to reduce that number of preventable deaths to zero by 2020 (0X2020). Improving patient safety requires a collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including patients, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government, employers, and private payers. The PSMF works with all stakeholders to address problems with actionable solutions. The Foundation also convenes the World Patient Safety, Science and Technology Summit bringing together some of the worldâs best minds for thought-provoking discussions and new ideas that challenge the status quo. By presenting specific, high-impact solutions to meet patient safety challenges, called Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, encouraging medical technology companies to share the data their products are purchased for, and asking hospitals to make commitments to implement Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation is working toward zero preventable deaths by 2020. Visit http://patientsafetymovement.org/.

