MagicStay Expands Its Signature Series with onefinestay

MagicStay.com, the apartment rental platform for business travelers, is expanding its upscale offering by distributing onefinestay apartments.
MagicStayÂ´s SignatureÂ® range features a selection of upscale and design apartments, managed by professional agencies that pay particular attention to the quality of hospitality and services offered.
onefinestay, the worldâs leading luxury private rental brand, is positioned in the 4 and 5 star range that can appeal to a business clientele. onefinestay is renowned in the hospitality industry for its high-touch service, which is always curated to each guest and stay. The company, which joined the AccorHotels group in 2016 offers a peace of mind promise which meets MagicStayâs quality and safety criteria.
More than 1,000 homes from onefinestayÂ´s portfolio in popular business destinations such as London, Paris, New York or Los Angeles complete the MagicStay SignatureÂ® range, offering distinctive and authentic accommodation in city centres.
Business travelers accustomed to a certain standard can find an exceptional level of service, with a personalized welcome at check-in, extended hours and assistance 24/7, taking charge of luggage, equipment and quality products offered in the apartment, as well as concierge services.
"We are delighted to be able to offer onefinestayÂ´s unique hosting offering, which is a strong demand for the MICE or bleisure segments," said Valery Linyer, CEO and co-founder of MagicStay.com.
MagicStay will exhibit at the Business Travel Show in London (stand B384) from 21 to 22 February 2018 to present all its solutions dedicated to business travel.
About MagicStay.comÂ :
Launched in 2014, MagicStay.com is the leading alternative accommodation site dedicated exclusively to business tourism. It provides more than 150,000 selected accommodations - apartments, studios, villas - meeting the requirements of business travelers and managed by professional agencies.
About onefinestay
onefinestay is the leading luxury private rental brand that redefines hospitality for discerning travelers by offering individualised stays and services in carefully curated homes all around the world. onefinestayâs portfolio includes more than 10,000 of the best homes â beachside villas, mountain ski chalets, historic country mansions â all around the world. With each stay, onefinestay guarantees professional service and individualised experiences, delivered by a dedicated team of Travel Advisors and a network of partners across over 200 destinations.
