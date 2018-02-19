GSMA Announces Winners of Inaugural Mobile World Scholar Challenge

- Business Wire
The GSMA today announced the winners of its inaugural Mobile World Scholar Challenge. New for Mobile World Congress 2018, the Mobile World Scholar Challenge is a video-based competition designed to discover and highlight ground-breaking new technologies developed at universities around the globe.
âEmbracing new ideas is the key to innovation and growth, be it an economy, an industry, a company, charity or individual,â said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. âAt Mobile World Congress, we are constantly looking to showcase cutting-edge ideas poised to impact the mobile world, and the winners of this first Mobile World Scholar Challenge certainly represent this. Our congratulations to all of the winners, as well as everyone who submitted their innovations for consideration.â
Challenge participants submitted short-form videos that promote the science behind and potential use cases for their technology research. After a judging panel reviewed dozens of submissions from universities on five continents, the GSMA awarded five Gold Prizes and three Silver Prizes. All winners receive a cash award and their videos will be presented at Mobile World Congress, and Gold Prize winners will attend Mobile World Congress 2018 as guests of the GSMA. The 2018 Mobile World Scholars are:
Gold Prize Winners
Silver Prize Winners
For full information on the awards and to view the winnersâ videos, visit www.mobileworldcongress.com/experiences/next-gen-innovation/mobile-world-scholar-challenge/.
About the GSMA
The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting nearly 800 operators with more than 300 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces industry-leading events such as Mobile World Congress, Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Mobile World Congress Americas and the Mobile 360 Series of conferences.
For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.
