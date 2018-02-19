330 43

GSMA Announces Winners of Inaugural Mobile World Scholar Challenge

The GSMA today announced the winners of its inaugural Mobile World Scholar Challenge. New for Mobile World Congress 2018, the Mobile World Scholar Challenge is a video-based competition designed to discover and highlight ground-breaking new technologies developed at universities around the globe.

âEmbracing new ideas is the key to innovation and growth, be it an economy, an industry, a company, charity or individual,â said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. âAt Mobile World Congress, we are constantly looking to showcase cutting-edge ideas poised to impact the mobile world, and the winners of this first Mobile World Scholar Challenge certainly represent this. Our congratulations to all of the winners, as well as everyone who submitted their innovations for consideration.â

Challenge participants submitted short-form videos that promote the science behind and potential use cases for their technology research. After a judging panel reviewed dozens of submissions from universities on five continents, the GSMA awarded five Gold Prizes and three Silver Prizes. All winners receive a cash award and their videos will be presented at Mobile World Congress, and Gold Prize winners will attend Mobile World Congress 2018 as guests of the GSMA. The 2018 Mobile World Scholars are:

Gold Prize Winners

McGill University / Northwestern University â Graphene Audio: Advanced Nano-Materials for High Performance Loudspeakers. Submitted by Mr. Ari Pinkas.

â Graphene Audio: Advanced Nano-Materials for High Performance Loudspeakers. Submitted by Mr. Ari Pinkas. Northwestern University â Microfluidic Systems for the Skin. Submitted by Dr. Roozbeh Ghaffari.

â Microfluidic Systems for the Skin. Submitted by Dr. Roozbeh Ghaffari. Queenâs University Belfast, ECIT, Centre for Wireless Innovation â Flat Self-Steered High Gain Antennas for 5G Networks. Submitted by Dr. Neil Buchanan.

â Flat Self-Steered High Gain Antennas for 5G Networks. Submitted by Dr. Neil Buchanan. University of Michigan â Biomimetic Composites for Vibration Isolation. Submitted by Professor Nicholas Kotov.

â Biomimetic Composites for Vibration Isolation. Submitted by Professor Nicholas Kotov. University of Glasgow â Smart Cities Connected by Twisted Light. Submitted by Dr. Martin Lavery.

Silver Prize Winners

Queenâs University Belfast, ECIT, Centre for Wireless Innovation â Tissue-Independent Implantable Antenna for In-Body Communications. Submitted by Mr. Matthew Magill.

â Tissue-Independent Implantable Antenna for In-Body Communications. Submitted by Mr. Matthew Magill. Purdue University â Waste Coal Ash Could Provide Wealth of Rare Earth Elements. Submitted by Professor Linda Wang.

â Waste Coal Ash Could Provide Wealth of Rare Earth Elements. Submitted by Professor Linda Wang. University of Barcelona â Network Efficiency Based on Mobility. Submitted by Dr. Albert DÃ­az Guilera and Dr. Josep PerellÃ³.

For full information on the awards and to view the winnersâ videos, visit www.mobileworldcongress.com/experiences/next-gen-innovation/mobile-world-scholar-challenge/.

