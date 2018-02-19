330 43

Customers of Palau Telecoms to Enjoy ´Always On´ Connectivity with SES Networks

19/02/2018 - 10:55

- Business Wire

Customers of Palauâs local internet services provider Palau Telecoms will continue to enjoy enhanced and reliable fibre-like connectivity delivered by SES Networks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180218005047/en/

Customers of Palau Telecoms to Enjoy âAlways Onâ Connectivity with SES Networks (Photo: Business Wire)

SES announced today that in the latest contract signed, Palau Telecoms, which has been enjoying SESâs Networks exceptional networks performance since 2014, will be extending its contract until 2020, and increasing the amount of medium earth orbit (MEO) connectivity by 150%.

A long-term customer of SES Networks, Palau Telecoms is utilising their existing MEO service to augment fibre capacity, providing an âalways onâ service to its customers. This enhanced, robust infrastructure provides a solid foundation for their 4G implementation plans, giving their end users the quality experience they demand regardless of their location.

âSince we first initiated service with SES Networks, we have seen a tremendous uptick in demand for fast, reliable internet,â said Sam Masang, President of Palau Telecoms. âNow more than ever people expect to be able to access online services such as ecommerce sites and video calling applications at any time. Weâve been extremely impressed by the O3b fleet capabilities, and look forward to providing services for even more Palau residents in the coming years.â

âAt SES Networks, our top priority is working with our customers to create unique and cost-effective solutions that help bridge the digital divide in areas that lie beyond the reach of traditional connectivity options,â said Imran Malik, Vice President, Fixed Data, Asia-Pacific at SES Networks. âWe are incredibly proud that through our continued partnership, and ongoing efforts, we are making an impact on social and economic development in Palau.â

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SESâs portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com

