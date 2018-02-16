Takeda Announces Its Certification in Select Group of Global Top Employers® 2018

- Business Wire
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TOKYO: 4502), (âTakedaâ) today announced it has become part of a select group of only thirteen (13) companies and one of two pharmaceuticals to receive global Top EmployerÂ® status for 2018. Established over 25 years ago, award certification is given annually by the Top Employers Institute to companies with exceptional employee offerings. The program is organized and designed by the Institute to recognize those that create optimal conditions for their employees to develop professionally and personally, and that achieve the highest standards of excellence for their people.
To be certified globally at least 20 countries, four regions and the applicant companyâs global headquarters all needed to be certified by the Top Employer Institute, which Takeda has achieved this year.
âWeâd like to thank the Top Employers Institute for recognizing Takeda for the corporate culture we have created,â commented David Osborne, Takedaâs Global Human Resources Officer. âOur focus on patients, combined with our values to act with Integrity, Fairness, Honesty and Perseverance, create a dynamic environment that our people feel strongly about and in which they are empowered to shine.â
The Top Employers Institute assesses company offerings to their employees. It covers 600 HR practices across the following areas:
âTakeda really stands out as a global Top Employer for its commitment to people development,â said David Plink, CEO of the Top Employers Institute. âThe learning opportunities provided, which enhance the employee journey and are centered on enabling employees to reach their personal professional goals, are first-class and a real differentiator.â
Takeda met the tough requirements of the Top Employers Institute, receiving accreditation in more than 20 countries and regions, across four geographic areas, namely:
âAt Takeda, we are passionate about providing the right environment so our people can learn and progress their careers,â said David Osborne. âWe endeavor to provide diverse learning opportunities across more than 70 countries through programs at institutions such as Oxford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Wharton and INSEAD, as well as by establishing mentoring relationships with our most senior leaders.â
To learn more about the Top Employers Institute and the Top Employers certification visit http://www.top-employers.com.
About Takeda
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a global, research and development-driven pharmaceutical company committed to bringing better health and a brighter future to patients by translating science into life-changing medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on oncology, gastroenterology and neuroscience therapeutic areas, plus vaccines. Takeda conducts R&D both internally and with partners to stay at the leading edge of innovation. New innovative products, especially in oncology and gastroenterology, as well as Takedaâs presence in emerging markets, are currently fueling the growth of Takeda. Approximately 30,000 Takeda employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients, working with Takedaâs partners in health care in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com/newsroom/.
Takedaâs Values & People
Takeda is building a patient-centric and customer-centric organization based on Our Values; always act upon Takeda-ism (Integrity, Fairness, Honesty and Perseverance) and do everything in the order of the four priorities of Patient-Trust-Reputation-Business. We put the patients first and foremost, and through that, we build trust with society, which solidifies our reputation, and that finally can lead to our business performance. These are deeply ingrained in our ways of working. They ensure our commitment to quality and that we do the right thing - at all times.
Our local organizations and people are empowered to respond in the best way to customer needs, and have the possibility to develop and thrive in a diverse and agile organization.
Takeda leaders demonstrate strategic thinking, find innovative ways to serve patients, build trust with society, reinforce our reputation, and grow the business. They create an environment that inspires and enables people to collaborate and move the organization forward. They focus on our few designated priorities and deliver superior results. And they elevate the capabilities of our organization now and for the future.
Takeda: Empowering Our People to Shine
Working at Takeda, it is important that our people feel empowered to perform to the very best of their ability as they work towards creating a brighter future for millions of patients worldwide. We enable all our people to grow, providing support and training where needed, and fostering a culture of trust to allow leadership at all levels.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180215005439/en/
Noticias más leidas
