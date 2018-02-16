Another Victory for SPI in Stolichnaya Trademark Dispute

- Business Wire
On February 5, 2018, in Linz, SPI Group achieved yet another significant legal victory in its long-running dispute with Russian state-owned entity Federal Treasury Enterprise Sojuzplodoimport (FKP or FTE) over the ownership of SPI Groupâs Stolichnaya and Moskovskaya trademarks.
The Appellate Court of Linz ruled in favour of SPI Group, confirming their ownership of both trademarks in Austria.
In its decision, the Austrian Appellate Court held that the Dutch interim judgments as well as the later Dutch judgments do not have any binding effect on the Austrian proceedings.
The Austrian Court also:
In contrast to the Dutch approach, in the Austrian proceedings, extensive court expert opinions were rendered and concluded that Russian limitation law applies and precluded FKPâs claims.
To date, the Dutch decisions are the notable anomaly in the global dispute.
This decision once again confirms that the trademarks were lawfully acquired by SPI.
SPI and its affiliates own the Stolichnaya trademarks in more than 180 countries.
About SPI Group S.Ã r.l.
SPI Group is an independent company with a talented multinational team headquartered in Luxembourg, with production facilities in the USA, Latvia, Mexico, Argentina, and Spain. The group is committed to a mission of building a respected portfolio of select premium drinks brands, which it achieves by controlling and perfecting every stage of the process, from the cultivation through the distribution.
Â
