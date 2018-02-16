330 43

Faculty and Global Executives Unite for First Global Business MOOC from Georgetown

16/02/2018 - 11:05

Global Business in Practice, the highly-successful massive open online course (MOOC) offered by Georgetown Universityâs McDonough School of Business, is now open for enrollment.

Global Business in Practice is the only MOOC offered by a top business school to combine academic lessons on global business with the insights of global leaders across several industries. The self-paced, seven-week course is a partnership among the schoolâsÂ Global Business Initiative, Georgetownâs Center for New Designs in Learning and Scholarship, and edX. New to the second iteration is a module on global branding.

Participants learn from Georgetown professors, as well as through interviews with prominent global business leaders, including Joe Baratta, global head of private equity for Blackstone; Mark del Rosso, president and CEO of Bentley Motors, Inc.; Fabrizio Freda, president and CEO of EstÃ©e Lauder Companies; Alvaro Fernandez Garza, CEO of ALFA; Franck Moison, vice chairman at Colgate-Palmolive Company; Stephanie von Friedeburg, chief operating officer at International Finance Corporation; and Manuel Puig, vice chairman of Puig; among others.

âOnly at Georgetown McDonough can you find a course that combines rigorous academic lessons in global business and how they apply to the real world, as seen through the eyes of c-suite executives,â said Ricardo Ernst, professor of operations and director of the Global Business Initiative. âOur MOOC provides access to these lessons and insights to participants from around the world who can complete the course at their convenience.â

The inaugural offering of the course attracted more than 5,000 participants from 160 countries, with over 500 entries posted to the discussion boards and approximately 1,300 assessments taken.

From seasoned business professionals to those just starting their careers, Global Business in Practice helps participants understand the latest issues facing todayâs fast-paced global business environment. The MOOC includes high-quality lecture videos, poll questions, discussions, peer assessment exercises, and sources for further learning. Additionally, as a companion to the course, Ernst shares weekly posts on aÂ dedicated website highlighting current global business issues that complement the MOOC sessions.

