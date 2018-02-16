330 43

Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo Hosts "Cherry Blossom Spring Fair"

Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo (KPH), one of Japanâs most prestigious international hotels located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, will host a âCherry Blossom Spring Fairâ from March 1 (Thursday) to April 30 (Monday), 2018 at eight of our restaurants, including French and Italian Cuisine, Chinese Dinning, Japanese Kaiseki Cuisine, and Korean Dinning. The executive chefs at each restaurant will serve specially prepared menu items based on the theme of âSakuraâ Japanese cherry blossoms and matched with champagnes and wines. Our hotel will also display special flower arrangements and other decorations to commemorate the arrival of spring and cherry blossoms for guests to enjoy and take photographs.

"Ikebana" Flower Arrangement by Renowned Artist Hiroki Maeno (Photo: Business Wire)

March and April are the busiest months for guests visiting Japan, and coincide with the very short period when the cherry blossoms are in bloom. We host this âCherry Blossom Spring Fairâ to provide guests opportunities to experience the fleeting but beautiful cherry blossoms in the comfort of our hotel. Our sommeliers will also select special champagnes and wines to match our delicious foods at special prices for this Fair.

âCherry Blossom Spring Fairâ

-- Delectable Spring Menu Items

Date: From March 1 (Thursday) to April 30 (Monday), 2018

Kaiseki Cuisine âSoujuan,â 2nd Floor

Lunch and Dinner Kaiseki Course JPY15,500

*Reservations for lunch must be made a day in advance

French and Italian Cuisine âDuo Fourchettes,â 2nd Floor

French Lunch course JPY8,500; French Dinner course JPY12,000

*Special menu items also served at Chinese Dinning âNan-En,â Japanese Cuisine âKagari,â Korean Dinning âGokoku-Tei,â All Day Dinning âJurin,â Tempura âShun,â and Teppan Yaki âYamanami.â

-- Champagne and Wine Celebrating the Arrival of Spring

âPiper-Heidsieckâ Brut Champagne: JPY2,100 per glass; JPY14,000 per bottle

*Other wines also available.

-- âIkebanaâFlower Arrangement Themed of Sakura Cherry Blossoms by Renowned Artist Hiroki Maeno

Period: March 31 (Saturday) to April 15 (Sunday), 2018

Venue: Main Lobby, 3rd Floor

Admission: Complimentary

-- Cherry Blossom Art Flower Arrangement created by Flower Artist Miyou

Period: March 1 (Thursday) to April 30 (Monday), 2018

Venue: Japanese Kaiseki Cuisine, Japanese Cuisine, Chinese Dining Restaurants on 2nd Floor

*Prices include service charges and tax.

For Information, Reservations: Â Â +81-3-3344-0111 (Restaurant Reservation) For Exhibition Information: Â Â +81-3-5322-8061 (Lobby Gallery Direct Line)

