Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo Hosts "Cherry Blossom Spring Fair"

Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo (KPH), one of Japanâs most prestigious international hotels located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, will host a âCherry Blossom Spring Fairâ from March 1 (Thursday) to April 30 (Monday), 2018 at eight of our restaurants, including French and Italian Cuisine, Chinese Dinning, Japanese Kaiseki Cuisine, and Korean Dinning. The executive chefs at each restaurant will serve specially prepared menu items based on the theme of âSakuraâ Japanese cherry blossoms and matched with champagnes and wines. Our hotel will also display special flower arrangements and other decorations to commemorate the arrival of spring and cherry blossoms for guests to enjoy and take photographs.
"Ikebana" Flower Arrangement by Renowned Artist Hiroki Maeno (Photo: Business Wire)
March and April are the busiest months for guests visiting Japan, and coincide with the very short period when the cherry blossoms are in bloom. We host this âCherry Blossom Spring Fairâ to provide guests opportunities to experience the fleeting but beautiful cherry blossoms in the comfort of our hotel. Our sommeliers will also select special champagnes and wines to match our delicious foods at special prices for this Fair.
âCherry Blossom Spring Fairâ
-- Delectable Spring Menu Items
Date: From March 1 (Thursday) to April 30 (Monday), 2018
Kaiseki Cuisine âSoujuan,â 2nd Floor
Lunch and Dinner Kaiseki Course JPY15,500
*Reservations for lunch must be made a day in advance
French and Italian Cuisine âDuo Fourchettes,â 2nd Floor
French Lunch course JPY8,500; French Dinner course JPY12,000
*Special menu items also served at Chinese Dinning âNan-En,â Japanese Cuisine âKagari,â Korean Dinning âGokoku-Tei,â All Day Dinning âJurin,â Tempura âShun,â and Teppan Yaki âYamanami.â
-- Champagne and Wine Celebrating the Arrival of Spring
âPiper-Heidsieckâ Brut Champagne: JPY2,100 per glass; JPY14,000 per bottle
*Other wines also available.
-- âIkebanaâFlower Arrangement Themed of Sakura Cherry Blossoms by Renowned Artist Hiroki Maeno
Period: March 31 (Saturday) to April 15 (Sunday), 2018
Venue: Main Lobby, 3rd Floor
Admission: Complimentary
-- Cherry Blossom Art Flower Arrangement created by Flower Artist Miyou
Period: March 1 (Thursday) to April 30 (Monday), 2018
Venue: Japanese Kaiseki Cuisine, Japanese Cuisine, Chinese Dining Restaurants on 2nd Floor
*Prices include service charges and tax.
For Information, Reservations:
+81-3-3344-0111 (Restaurant Reservation)
For Exhibition Information:
+81-3-5322-8061 (Lobby Gallery Direct Line)
