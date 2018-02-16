330 43

Philip Morris International Recognized as a Global Top Employer forthe Second Year in a Row

16/02/2018 - 10:25

- Business Wire

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE/Euronext Paris: PM) today is recognized for the second year in a row as a Global Top Employer. This yearâs certification from the Top Employer Institute is awarded to PMI teams in 44 countries, a testament to the companyâs consistency and excellence in offering an enriching and dynamic work environment, and exceptional development opportunities for employees across the globe.Â PMI has been recognized by the Top Employer Institute for six consecutive years. This year, PMI was awarded with five regional certifications in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and, for the first time, in North America and Latin America. Additionally, Indonesia was the first PMI affiliate to be certified in Asia.

âIt is a proud moment for all of us at PMI,â said Charles Bendotti, PMI Senior Vice President, People and Culture. âOur success as a company relies on the men and women who come to work every day with a passion to achieve, and a willingness to learn, grow, and take on new challenges. We believe that companies donât change industries - people do - and as a Global Top Employer we make every effort to ensure that our workplace is vibrant, inclusive and full of new opportunities for our people.â

PMI employs approximately 81,000 people worldwide, dedicated to transforming the company to create a smoke-free future. The company offers robust training and development programs,Â challenging international career opportunities together with strong reward and recognition programs.

Philip Morris International Inc.

We are a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States of America. Weâre building our future on smoke-free products that are a much better consumer choice than continuing to smoke cigarettes. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, we aim to ensure that our smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. Our vision is that these products ultimately replace cigarettes to the benefit of adult smokers, society, our company and our shareholders. For more information, see www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

