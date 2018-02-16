Systemic Sclerosis World Congress:Inspirational Patient Stories Reveal the Challenging Realities of Living with Devastating Rare Disease

- Business Wire
Boehringer Ingelheim today unveils a new phase of Â´More Than Scleroderma: The Inside StoryÂ´, and launches the new patient website www.morethanscleroderma.com.
The global initiative highlights the importance of understanding the âinside storyâ of each individual living with scleroderma, also known as systemic sclerosis. To coincide with the Systemic Sclerosis World Congress in Bordeaux, 15-17 February 2018, new and truly inspiring patient stories are revealed, reflecting the real-life, diverse and very moving journeys of people living with scleroderma across the world. The campaign will also be launched in the U.S.
The new website www.morethanscleroderma.com features a powerful collection of photographs and video stories of people living with scleroderma across the world, revealing the life-changing impact of the disease.
Anna, from Szombathely in Hungary, has shared her story on the website. She wants to encourage and inspire others with the disease: âI would like to make it clear to others that they are not alone.â
Anna, 36, recalls how âBack when I was originally diagnosed, my world completely fell apartâ¦I found everything terrifying.â She didnât know anyone else with the disease and couldnât find positive stories. But Anna learned how to cope with the disease, and after a difficult journey she is happy again and enjoying life. âToday Iâm much more grateful for the little things,â she explains.
To see Annaâs story and those of other patients from around the world, visit www.morethanscleroderma.com and https://www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/respiratory/systemic-sclerosis/inside-story
Scleroderma is a rare and potentially fatal disease involving the skin, lungs and other organs.1,2 It typically affects women in the prime of their lives, like Anna, between the ages of 25 and 55.3,4 Most people with the disease will develop some degree of lung scarring, or interstitial lung disease (ILD).1,5,6,7 Currently, there are no approved medicines for treating lung fibrosis associated with scleroderma.
FESCA Seeks Supportive Action
Annelise RÃ¸nnow, President of FESCA (The Federation of European Scleroderma Associations) values the opportunity for broad audiences to engage in raising awareness of this rare disease.
âBetter awareness of scleroderma and its signs and symptoms should help people get diagnosed earlier, so care and support can be provided,â said Annelise RÃ¸nnow. âIt is so inspiring and insightful to hear the poignant journeys of people living with the disease. We support âMore Than Scleroderma: The Inside Storyâ, for the information and help it can offer people affected by this little-known diseaseâ.
