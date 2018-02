330 43

Yamaha´s Global Motorsports Strategy and Team Line-ups for 2018

15/02/2018 - 12:55

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7272) (ISIN:JP3942800008) is actively engaged in racing efforts all over the world in order to develop technologies and personnel under three main principles: raising the value of the Yamaha brand, acquiring advanced technologies and promoting the healthy spread of motorcycle racing.

In MotoGP last season, Yamaha notched up its 500th Grand Prix victory since it began racing in the World Championship in 1961. In addition, the GMT94 Yamaha Official EWC Team lifted the Endurance World Championship (EWC) title at the series’ Suzuka 8 Hours finale, where the Yamaha Factory Racing Team also took victory for the third year in a row.

Yamaha will be racing once again in 2018 aiming to surpass last year’s achievements, fielding Maverick Viñales and Valentino Rossi on the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP team in MotoGP, teams in various world championships like WorldSBK and MXGP, as well as entries in regional and local championships. Through these efforts, Yamaha will be endeavouring to improve the competitiveness of its racebikes and acquire new and advanced technologies to implement in its products.

Yamaha is continuing its efforts from the past few years to create a tiered step-up structure for bringing young riders from local races up to the MotoGP World Championship, including its partnership programme with Valentino Rossi to discover and develop young riders. This will continue this year on a global level and Yamaha will lend its full support to young riders in various countries. Please look forward to big things from Yamaha motorsports in 2018.

