SimScale integrates Parasolid and HOOPS Exchange for more powerful 3D CAD handling.

SimScale GmbH (âSimScaleâ), the provider of the full-cloud engineering simulation platform, today announced a collaboration with Siemens PLM Software and Tech Soft 3D to optimize the simulation workflow through better CAD model handling. SimScale will bring the benefits of Siemensâ ParasolidÂ® software and HOOPS Exchange to a browser-based CAE.
The latest release of SimScale, available shortly, will integrate Parasolid and HOOPS Exchange to enable a more convenient and seamless simulation workflow, while at the same time further increasing simulation result accuracyâboth in FEA and CFD.
âOur vision at SimScale is to enable every designer and engineer to take full advantage of engineering simulationâindependent of budget, hardware and know-how. This includes seamless interoperability with the customerâs CAD system as well as fast, robust and accurate preparation of CAD data to achieve reliable simulation results quickly. Integrating Parasolid and HOOPS Exchange will help us achieve just that.â said David Heiny, CEO and co-founder of SimScale.
Parasolid is the industry-leading 3D geometric modeling component for computer-aided design, manufacturing and engineering analysis (CAD/CAM/CAE) solutions, while HOOPS Exchange is the leading CAD translation software development kit (SDK). The suppliers of both solutions are continuously innovating in the field of 3d modeling, in order to meet constantly evolving industry trends. This includes building best-in-class solutions for the growing number of cloud-based applications.
âThis latest implementation of Parasolid in a cloud-based application will enable engineers to simulate, test and modify 3D models using only a web browser,â says Jim Rusk, chief technology officer, Siemens PLM Software. âIn selecting Parasolid, Simscale also obtains translation-free interoperability with hundreds of other applications that integrate Parasolid to design, edit and exchange high-precision 3D models based on the Parasolid XT data format.â
âWith the rapid pace of technology advancement, our partners continue to push the boundaries of whatâs possible for engineering software development in web technologyâour mission is to help them create the best engineering applications in the quickest, easiest way possible,â said Gavin Bridgeman, chief technology officer at Tech Soft 3D. âWe are excited about the partnership with SimScale and in particular enabling their customers to bring their CAD data, be it Parasolid-based or otherwise, effortlessly and accurately to the SimScale platform.â
Since the official launch in 2013, SimScale is challenging the âstatus quoâ of the traditional computer-aided engineering (CAE) software market by offering a fully cloud-based engineering simulation solution with zero hardware and software footprint, available at the fraction of the price of its competitors.
âSimScale users have the benefit of a fully collaborative, professional-grade CAE tool covering multiple simulation types powered by unlimited computing powerâall via a standard web browser.â said Jon Stevenson, Board Member of SimScale. âThe fact that SimScale runs in the cloud enables a broad range of advantages such as multi-user access, collaboration, easy scaling of computing resources, and automated maintenance. â
SimScale offers a Community plan which is free to all users willing to share their projects publicly. The Professional plan can be tested via a free 14-day trial. Getting started with the trial version only takes a few minutes and requires just a standard web browser.
To learn more about the SimScale pricing plans, visit: https://www.simscale.com/product/pricing/
Note: Parasolid is a trademark or registered trademark of Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and in other countries.
About SimScale:
SimScale is a provider of powerful online 3D simulation technology which is changing the way engineers, designers and students design products. With a founding team of mechanical engineers, computer scientists and mathematicians, SimScaleâs goal is to enable everyone to design better products faster and more cost-efficiently by putting engineering simulation tools into the hands of a broader audience. For more information, visit www.simscale.com.
