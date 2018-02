330 43

Digi Communications NV Announces Availability of Preliminary Financial Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017 for Digi Communications N.V Group

Digi Communications N.V. informs shareholders and investors that the Preliminary Financial Report for the year ended December 31, 2017 is available starting 14th of February 2018, 6:30 PM EET time, on the company’s website (www.digi-communications.ro ), at section Investor Relations.

About Digi Communications NV

Digi is the parent holding company of RCS & RDS, a leading provider of pay TV and telecommunications services in Romania and Hungary. In addition, RCS & RDS provides mobile services as an MVNO to the large Romanian communities living in Spain and Italy.

