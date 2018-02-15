Elisa Boosts RF Network Performance and Quality with Spectrum-NET

- Business Wire
Spectrum Effectâ¢, a pioneer in RF spectrum analytics, today announced a successful milestone in the trial of its Spectrum-NETâ¢ machine learning solution with Elisa Estonia.
Spectrum-NET automatically detects, characterizes, locates and assesses the impact of external and unintended internal RF interference in mobile networks. Spectrum-NET operates throughout multi-vendor LTE and UMTS networks on a continual basis without service interruption or dependency on external probes.
âThe successful trial utilizing Spectrum-NET to analyze Elisaâs mobile network uncovered numerous instances of external and unintended internal RF interference, including previously undetectable passive intermodulation (PIM) interference,â stated Kristo Kork, Head of Radio Access Networks and Infrastructure at Elisa. âThe elimination of external interference from our network enables Elisa to realize the full value of our spectrum and continue to deliver on our promise to exceed customersâ expectations.â
âElisa is a very innovative operator and itâs been a great experience collaborating with their team. We are pleased to have achieved exceptional results in this trial and we are now fully focused on providing measurable benefits to mobile operators with our full-scale, global launch of Spectrum-NET later this year,â commented Spectrum Effect CEO, Frank J. DeJoy.
Spectrum Effect will demonstrate Spectrum-NETâ¢ and select trial results in stand 7I80 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
About Spectrum Effect
Spectrum Effect was founded by the wireless industry veterans behind SON Leader Eden Rock Communications. Spectrum Effect has pioneered the application of new machine learning algorithms for mobile network data designed to detect, characterize, and localize RF interference. Protected by more than 10 issued patents and numerous pending applications, Spectrum Effectâs breakthrough analytics solution, Spectrum-NET, enables operators across the globe to protect their sizable investment in licensed spectrum. Spectrum Effect has assembled a world-class R&D team and created a compelling roadmap building upon its revolutionary solution for additional high-value use cases for UMTS, LTE, and 5G. www.spectrumeffect.com.
About Elisa
Elisa is a telecommunications, ICT and online service company operating mainly in Finland and Estonia. Elisa has over 6.2 million consumer, corporate and public administration organisation subscriptions. We provide environmentally sustainable services for communication and entertainment, and tools for organisations to digitalise their operations and improve productivity. As the market leader, Elisa is also a pioneer in new network technologies and innovations, such as 5G. Cooperation with Vodafone and Telenor, among others, enables globally competitive services. Elisa is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Large Cap with approximately 190,000 shareholders. In 2017, Elisaâs revenue was 1.787 billion euros, and the company employed 4,700 people. For more information, go to www.elisa.fi, or follow us on Facebook (@elisasuomi) and Twitter (@ElisaOyj).
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180214005171/en/
El Atlético de Madrid goleó con comodidad al Copenhague en el Parken (1-4) para dejar atado su pase a los octavos de final de la Europa …
La combinación ganadora de la Primitiva del jueves 15 de febrero de 2018 ha sido 01, 02, 21, 22, 27 y 47, complementario 24 y reintegro 0. …
El número 26.464 ha sido agraciado con el primer premio de la Lotería Nacional del 15 de febrero de 2018, premiado con 300.000 de euros por …
Una mutación identificada recientemente transmitida a través del cromosoma X está relacionada con la aparición más temprana del cáncer …
El año 2018 es especial para Leo Messi, que a sus 30 años encara el que es su cuarto Mundial, en el que si, avanza con Argentina, cumplirá …
El Barcelona ha alzado a Beko, empresa de electrodomésticos de origen turco, al escalón de los patrocinadores principales del club. Tras …
El exportavoz de la CUP Antonio Baños ha generado revuelo en la red social Twitter por burlarse del acento andaluz al criticar la …
El joven de 19 años que había sido expulsado de una escuela secundaria en Florida y que cometió este miércoles una de las peores masacres …
Baleares prohibirá la entrada de coches diésel al archipiélago a partir de 2025 y de gasolina en 2035, si bien los que estén circulando …
El Real Madrid obtuvo una primera victoria ante el PSG en una eliminatoria que se presupone mucho más que eso: es una especie de test para …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El brunch de NY llega a Madrid
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens