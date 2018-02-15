330 43

Elisa Boosts RF Network Performance and Quality with Spectrum-NET

15/02/2018 - 10:35

Spectrum Effectâ¢, a pioneer in RF spectrum analytics, today announced a successful milestone in the trial of its Spectrum-NETâ¢ machine learning solution with Elisa Estonia.

Spectrum-NET automatically detects, characterizes, locates and assesses the impact of external and unintended internal RF interference in mobile networks. Spectrum-NET operates throughout multi-vendor LTE and UMTS networks on a continual basis without service interruption or dependency on external probes.

âThe successful trial utilizing Spectrum-NET to analyze Elisaâs mobile network uncovered numerous instances of external and unintended internal RF interference, including previously undetectable passive intermodulation (PIM) interference,â stated Kristo Kork, Head of Radio Access Networks and Infrastructure at Elisa. âThe elimination of external interference from our network enables Elisa to realize the full value of our spectrum and continue to deliver on our promise to exceed customersâ expectations.â

âElisa is a very innovative operator and itâs been a great experience collaborating with their team. We are pleased to have achieved exceptional results in this trial and we are now fully focused on providing measurable benefits to mobile operators with our full-scale, global launch of Spectrum-NET later this year,â commented Spectrum Effect CEO, Frank J. DeJoy.

Spectrum Effect will demonstrate Spectrum-NETâ¢ and select trial results in stand 7I80 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

About Spectrum Effect

Spectrum Effect was founded by the wireless industry veterans behind SON Leader Eden Rock Communications. Spectrum Effect has pioneered the application of new machine learning algorithms for mobile network data designed to detect, characterize, and localize RF interference. Protected by more than 10 issued patents and numerous pending applications, Spectrum Effectâs breakthrough analytics solution, Spectrum-NET, enables operators across the globe to protect their sizable investment in licensed spectrum. Spectrum Effect has assembled a world-class R&D team and created a compelling roadmap building upon its revolutionary solution for additional high-value use cases for UMTS, LTE, and 5G. www.spectrumeffect.com.

About Elisa

Elisa is a telecommunications, ICT and online service company operating mainly in Finland and Estonia. Elisa has over 6.2 million consumer, corporate and public administration organisation subscriptions. We provide environmentally sustainable services for communication and entertainment, and tools for organisations to digitalise their operations and improve productivity. As the market leader, Elisa is also a pioneer in new network technologies and innovations, such as 5G. Cooperation with Vodafone and Telenor, among others, enables globally competitive services. Elisa is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Large Cap with approximately 190,000 shareholders. In 2017, Elisaâs revenue was 1.787 billion euros, and the company employed 4,700 people. For more information, go to www.elisa.fi, or follow us on Facebook (@elisasuomi) and Twitter (@ElisaOyj).

