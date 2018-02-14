Mount Elbert, GIC and OPTrust Form EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

- Business Wire
Mount Elbert Capital Partners (âMount Elbertâ), GIC and OPTrust today announced the formation of EdgeCore Internet Real Estate, LLC (the âCompanyâ), an investment vehicle with fully integrated operational capabilities formed to develop, acquire, and operate data centers across North America. The Company will initially be capitalized with over US$800 million of equity targeted to support approximately US$2.0 billion in data center development and investment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180214005255/en/
EdgeCore Internet Real Estateâs initial roll out of its North American data center platform will include campus developments across six markets. The Company has acquired land in Mesa, Arizona, and prior to the end of this quarter the company plans to close upon existing agreements to acquire land in Dallas and Reno. The Company plans to commence construction on each campus immediately upon acquisition. With each campus designed to deliver between 100 MW and 200 MW of critical power to customers, the Company plans to complete the first building in these markets in late 2018. Additionally, in the second quarter of this year the Company intends to pursue acquiring land in three complementary Tier I markets, with a view toward commencing construction on each campus within the year.
âWe are pleased and honored to join forces with GIC and OPTrust, which we view as two of the worldâs most capable and sophisticated investors. We are excited to execute upon our shared vision of creating a scalable North American data center platform and we look forward to expanding with GIC and OPTrust as we work to grow EdgeCore Internet Real Estate beyond our initial roll out,â says Tom Ray, Chairman and CEO of EdgeCore Internet Real Estate and Mount Elbert.
GIC will be the lead anchor investor in EdgeCore Internet Real Estate. Lee Kok Sun, Chief Investment Officer, GIC Real Estate, said, âGIC is pleased to partner with Mount Elbert and OPTrust in this venture. As a long-term value investor, we believe the secular growth in data consumption and public cloud usage will generate attractive returns in the data center sector.â
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.
Additional information on the Company can be found at www.edgecore.com.
About Mount Elbert
Mount Elbert Capital Partners is a private investment company and SEC-registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with specialized capabilities in real assets, including data centers and related infrastructure. Founders of Mount Elbert have experience evaluating, making and managing investments in real assets with an aggregate value exceeding $10 billion across the US, Europe, and Asia, with more than $5.0 billion in data center real estate and related infrastructure.
About GIC
GIC is a leading global investment firm with well over US$100 billion in assets under management. Established in 1981 to secure the financial future of Singapore, the firm manages Singaporeâs foreign reserves. A disciplined long-term value investor, GIC is uniquely positioned for investments across a wide range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, equities and fixed income. GIC has investments in over 40 countries and has been investing in emerging markets for more than two decades. Headquartered in Singapore, GIC employs over 1,400 people across 10 offices in key financial cities worldwide. For more information about GIC, please visit www.gic.com.sg.
About OPTrust
A fully funded plan with net assets of $19 billion as of December 31, 2016, OPTrust invests and manages one of Canadaâs largest pension funds and administers the OPSEU Pension Plan, a defined benefit plan with almost 90,000 members and retirees.
OPTrust is a global investor in a broad range of asset classes including Canadian and foreign equities, fixed income, real estate, infrastructure and private markets, and has a team of highly experienced investment professionals located in Toronto, London and Sydney. As a pension management organization, OPTrustâs mission is to pay pensions today, preserve pensions for tomorrow.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180214005255/en/
El Atlético de Madrid regresó a la Europa League cinco años después de dejarla, con un mal sabor de boca, en una eliminatoria confusa …
La combinación ganadora de la Primitiva del jueves 15 de febrero de 2018 ha sido 01, 02, 21, 22, 27 y 47, complementario 24 y reintegro 0. …
El número 26.464 ha sido agraciado con el primer premio de la Lotería Nacional del 15 de febrero de 2018, premiado con 300.000 de euros por …
Una mutación identificada recientemente transmitida a través del cromosoma X está relacionada con la aparición más temprana del cáncer …
El año 2018 es especial para Leo Messi, que a sus 30 años encara el que es su cuarto Mundial, en el que si, avanza con Argentina, cumplirá …
El Barcelona ha alzado a Beko, empresa de electrodomésticos de origen turco, al escalón de los patrocinadores principales del club. Tras …
El exportavoz de la CUP Antonio Baños ha generado revuelo en la red social Twitter por burlarse del acento andaluz al criticar la …
El joven de 19 años que había sido expulsado de una escuela secundaria en Florida y que cometió este miércoles una de las peores masacres …
Baleares prohibirá la entrada de coches diésel al archipiélago a partir de 2025 y de gasolina en 2035, si bien los que estén circulando …
El Real Madrid obtuvo una primera victoria ante el PSG en una eliminatoria que se presupone mucho más que eso: es una especie de test para …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
El brunch de NY llega a Madrid
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens