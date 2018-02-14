Saif bin Zayed Launches Global Inspiration Platform, "Zayed, the Inspirer"

- Business Wire
During a late afternoon session at the 6th World Government Summit, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, launched the âGlobal Inspiration Platform â Zayed the Inspirer,â to serve as a global platform to share inspirational success stories from around the world. The initiative aims to celebrate the legacy of the UAE founder, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and is in line with the directives of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, who has declared 2018 as the "Year of Zayed."
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213006406/en/
During the speech of HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the World Government Summit: Seizing opportunities and overcoming challenges are key foundations for success (Photo: AETOSWire)
The session was attended by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister andÂ ruler ofÂ Dubai; HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime MinisterÂ andÂ Minister of Presidential Affairs; HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan,Â Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; and HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy RulerÂ ofÂ Dubai. Also attending were HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President ofÂ Dubai CivilÂ Aviation Authority and ChairmanÂ and Chief Executive ofÂ Emirates Airline andÂ Group; HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; HH Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and HE Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future and Chairman of WGS.
âInspiration and entrepreneurship are incentives to advance people to higher-level positions,â he said. âGiven its victorious journey, mega strategic projects and safety and security, the UAE is worthy to be called the âland of inspiration,ââ he added.
âSeizing opportunities and overcoming challenges are key foundations for success. Inspiration, challenge and seizing opportunities are inherent traits of Their Highnesses Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed,â he said.
âThe UAEâs accomplishments were attained thanks to the efforts of the countryâs wise leadership and people, and the foundations of positive citizenship, faith and futuristic vision, with sustained integrity, morals and vision. If the leadership managed to make achievements using capabilities they had back in the 60s and 70s, then todayâs youth must appreciate the resources they have and look towards the future.â
Concluding, HH Sheikh Saif said: âLeaders of the UAE have passed down inspiration to all citizens and residents, in the country that is home to more than 200 different nationalities living in perfect coexistence. The UAE is testament to inspiration, through which our leaders have managed to turn challenges into landmark achievements.â
To learn more about âZayed the Inspirerâ platform, kindly visit: http://zayedtheinspirer.ae/#home or follow us on Twitter on #zayedtheinspirer.
*Source: AETOSWire
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213006406/en/
El Atlético de Madrid regresó a la Europa League cinco años después de dejarla, con un mal sabor de boca, en una eliminatoria confusa …
La combinación ganadora de la Primitiva del jueves 15 de febrero de 2018 ha sido 01, 02, 21, 22, 27 y 47, complementario 24 y reintegro 0. …
El número 26.464 ha sido agraciado con el primer premio de la Lotería Nacional del 15 de febrero de 2018, premiado con 300.000 de euros por …
Una mutación identificada recientemente transmitida a través del cromosoma X está relacionada con la aparición más temprana del cáncer …
El año 2018 es especial para Leo Messi, que a sus 30 años encara el que es su cuarto Mundial, en el que si, avanza con Argentina, cumplirá …
El Barcelona ha alzado a Beko, empresa de electrodomésticos de origen turco, al escalón de los patrocinadores principales del club. Tras …
El exportavoz de la CUP Antonio Baños ha generado revuelo en la red social Twitter por burlarse del acento andaluz al criticar la …
El joven de 19 años que había sido expulsado de una escuela secundaria en Florida y que cometió este miércoles una de las peores masacres …
Baleares prohibirá la entrada de coches diésel al archipiélago a partir de 2025 y de gasolina en 2035, si bien los que estén circulando …
El Real Madrid obtuvo una primera victoria ante el PSG en una eliminatoria que se presupone mucho más que eso: es una especie de test para …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El brunch de NY llega a Madrid
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens