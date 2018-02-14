Ferring Announces 30 Million CHF Investment in New Biotech Centre in Switzerland

- Business Wire
Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced today that it is expanding its capabilities in biologics through a new biotech centre which will be installed at the companyâs existing headquarters and manufacturing site in Saint-Prex, Switzerland.
Over the next three years, Ferring will invest approximately 30 million CHF in the new Ferring Biotech Centre, which will incorporate discovery and development capabilities for monoclonal antibodies as well as biologics manufacturing capabilities.
âFerring is committed to investing in innovative technology platforms to create new solutions for patients in our core areas of reproductive medicine and womenâs health, gastroenterology and urology,â said Michel Pettigrew, President of the Executive Board and Chief Operating Officer, Ferring Pharmaceuticals. âThis significant investment in state-of-the art manufacturing and development technologies fits our strategy to address unmet patient needs in these areas, and will open up additional opportunities for Ferring to help people live better lives.â
In addition to the discovery, development and manufacture of new biologics, the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for RekovelleÂ® (follitropin delta), Ferringâs latest fertility treatment, will also be manufactured at the new Ferring Biotech Centre.
Earlier this year, Ferring announced a worldwide license agreement with Ligand Pharmaceuticals to use Ligandâs OmniAb platformÂ® to discover new human monoclonal antibodies and accelerate development solutions for unmet patient needs in reproductive medicine and womenâs health, urology and gastroenterology. Together, these investments significantly expand Ferringâs growing capabilities in biologics to create innovative solutions for patients.
About Ferring Pharmaceuticals:
Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, speciality biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people around the world build families and live better lives. Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and womenâs health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and urology. Ferring has been developing treatments for mothers and babies for over 50 years. Today, over one third of the companyâs research and development investment goes towards finding innovative and personalised healthcare solutions to help mothers and babies, from conception to birth. Founded in 1950, Ferring now employs approximately 6,500 people worldwide, has its own operating subsidiaries in nearly 60 countries and markets its products in 110 countries.
