Procter & Gamble Hosts Global Olympians Justine & Chloe Dufour-Lapointe, Michelle Kwan, Elana Meyers Taylor and Katarzyna Bachleda-Curuś to Discuss Gender Bias

As part of the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), a Worldwide Olympic Partner, today hosted a panel discussion on gender equality. As part of âLove Over Bias,â the latest installment of P&Gâs award-winning âThank You, Momâ campaign, a panel of decorated female Olympians discussed their own journeys to the global stage. The discussion included the role of their moms, mentorship and support from other women, as well as their hopes for what the current global movement for gender equality will mean for future generations of female athletes.
P&G athletes join together for an important discussion about not letting gender become an obstacle to achieving their dreams in a panel hosted by Olympian and retired figure skater Michelle Kwan at the P&G Family Home during the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018. (Photo: Business Wire)
With opening remarks from Anita DeFrantz, Olympic medalist, the first female Vice President of the IOC Executive Board and a tireless advocate for gender equality in sport, the panel was comprised of:
âItâs an exciting time to be a female athlete,â said Elana Meyers Taylor. âThereâs this incredible change weâre seeing across all facets of global cultureâpolitics, entertainment, business and of course sport. Iâm extremely fortunate that I had fantastic female mentors, including my mom, who helped me overcome any adversity I faced as a female competing in mixed gender bobsled events. I always believed that if I couldnât do something, my mom would be the one to tell me, and she never did, so I didnât set limitations for myself and I hope that attitude will inspire other women to define their own potential.â
âIâm proud to partner with P&G today to support the Love Over Bias campaign and participate in a discussion about gender equality,â said Justine Dufour-Lapointe. âI wouldnât be here without the support and mentorship from other women, including my sisters and my strong and inspiring mom. Together, we can help shape the future for female athletes.â
The discussion also included a screening of P&G Koreaâs âThank You, Momâ video with decorated speed skater Sangwha Lee as well as P&Gâs celebrated âLove Over Biasâ film, which celebrates a momâs role as her childâs first and greatest advocate, the one who sees her childâs potential regardless of how others see them. The hope is that this film will help bring people together to talk openly about bias, its role in limiting human potential and the need to see beyond the things that divide us to the common things that can bring us together.
âAt P&G, we aspire to create a better world for everyone -- a world free from bias, with equal representation, equal voices and equal opportunity,â said Phil Duncan, Global Design Officer. âThe campaign is part of a company-wide effort to spark conversations about important matters, such as gender bias. This has been a longstanding journey for P&G, which includes other campaigns such as Ariel Share the Load, Always Like a Girl, SK-II Marriage Market Takeover, and Secretâs Ladiesâ Room Stress Test.â
Share #LoveOverBias and go to www.LoveOverBias.com to view the film and learn more these and other athletes.
About P&Gâs Olympic Games Program:
Around the world P&G brands including AlwaysÂ®, GilletteÂ®, PanteneÂ®, Head & ShouldersÂ®, TideÂ®, BountyÂ® and DownyÂ® will be executing Olympic Games campaigns through a variety of media channels and in-store. P&G brands are committed to giving moms the best, each and every day. Not just moms of Olympians, but all moms, all around the world. As a Worldwide Olympic Partner, when P&G brands like Tide, Gillette and Pampers partner with athletes on their Olympic Games journey, P&G also recognizes the mom who supported them every step of the way.
About P&G
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including AlwaysÂ®, Ambi PurÂ®, ArielÂ®, BountyÂ®, CharminÂ®, CrestÂ®, DawnÂ®, DownyÂ®, FairyÂ®, FebrezeÂ®, GainÂ®, GilletteÂ®, Head & ShouldersÂ®, LenorÂ®, OlayÂ®, Oral-BÂ®, PampersÂ®, PanteneÂ®, SK-IIÂ®, TideÂ®, VicksÂ®, and WhisperÂ®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.
