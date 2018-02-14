330 43

SailPoint and Okta Partner to Deliver End-to-End Identity for theEnterprise

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) and Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) today announced a strategic partnership to provide end-to-end identity for the enterprise â helping organizations balance providing simple, secure user access with meeting complex compliance and security requirements.

To increase efficiency and productivity, enterprises are adopting more cloud applications, building and deploying their own cloud solutions â and all while maintaining significant on-premises infrastructure. The most effective way to maintain security and compliance in this increasingly complex and largely heterogeneous environment is to monitor and protect an individualâs identity.

By working together, SailPoint and Okta provide organizations with an even stronger identity solution that securely and effectively authenticates, provisions and governs access to all applications and data across the enterprise. Enterprises can manage a userâs access throughout the entire lifecycle, including initial onboarding, providing secure single sign-on and multi-factor authentication for application access, and automated off-boarding as users change roles or leave an organization. Key identity functions such as access certification and provisioning of any application, self-service support for password resets, and access requests are all automated. The SailPoint and Okta pairing ensures authorization policies are enforced, and that user access activity is documented, secure and compliant âÂ providing enterprises with the full breadth of automated access and identity governance controls needed to securely optimize and govern work across todayâs heterogeneous IT environment.

âIdentity is only growing in importance. Today, organizations have to connect to and manage a variety of cloud and on-premises tools their workers need to be productive, and they have to balance ease of use with secure access from anywhere, and on any device,â said Todd McKinnon, CEO and Co-founder of Okta. âThatâs why our customers look to us to solve their most complex identity challenges. Oktaâs strength in securely connecting and managing people and technology, combined with SailPointâs strength in identity governance, will provide a seamless experience for customers across industries. The success of our customers is our top priority, and weâre pleased to partner with SailPoint to make security and compliance easier.â

âIt is an exciting time to be in identity. When two identity leaders, both known for disrupting and innovating in their markets, join forces to make security and compliance easier, it provides huge value to our joint customers,â said Mark McClain, CEO and Co-founder of SailPoint. âTogether, we help companies balance simple, secure user access and management with the necessary governance and compliance controls required to not only ensure users have the right access, but also that their access adheres to corporate policy. This balancing act is difficult for enterprises to manage today, which is why our partnering with Okta is so important. We are thrilled to be teaming up together to deliver the best-in-class identity solution our customers need as they manage identity in todayâs modern workforce.â

Organizations such as Sacramento Municipal Utility District are already using SailPoint and Okta today to address their unique access and identity governance requirements.

âAt SMUD, our culture revolves around a commitment to innovation and efficiency, and that certainly extends to our investment in key technologies that enable us to innovate and to drive business efficiencies wherever possible,â saidÂ John Peters, Senior Enterprise Infrastructure Specialist, Sacramento Municipal Utility District. âWeâre excited to seeÂ Okta and SailPoint team up, because theÂ integrated identity solutionÂ willÂ allow us toÂ seamlessly provideÂ our workforceÂ withÂ secureÂ access to applications with the confidence that weÂ´re maintaining the necessaryÂ governance overÂ that access.â

Because the realities of modern business require that enterprises do more with less, and do it faster, organizations like Accenture and Deloitte are looking for solutions that provide effective policies, automation and workflows critical to streamlining processes and increasing productivity to support their customersâ IT and business strategies.

âWe believe this strategic relationship between SailPoint and Okta can add significant value for our clients and aligns with our vision for the evolution and natural progression of the Identity services market,â said Michael Wyatt, Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory principal and Cyber Risk Services Identity Management practice leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP. âThis strategic relationship brings to the industry an integrated identity solution that can provide visibility, control, and automation with user authentication, user access and the ability to govern those who have access.â

SailPoint and Okta will work with customers to determine the best way to manage and protect all identities â employees, customers, partners, contractors â within an enterprise. For more information about using SailPoint and Okta, visit https://www.sailpoint.com/partners/okta

SailPoint: The Power of Identityâ¢

SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity management, brings the Power of Identity to customers around the world. SailPointâs open identity platform gives organizations the power to enter new markets, scale their workforces, embrace new technologies, innovate faster and compete on a global basis. As both an industry pioneer and market leader in identity governance, SailPoint delivers security, operational efficiency and compliance to enterprises with complex IT environments. SailPointÂ´s customers are among the worldâs largest companies in a wide range of industries, including: 6 of the top 15 banks, 4 of the top 6 healthcare insurance and managed care providers, 8 of the top 15 property and casualty insurance providers, 5 of the top 15 pharmaceutical companies, and 6 of the largest 15 federal agencies.

Okta: The Foundation for Secure Connections Between People and Technology

Okta is the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. The Okta Identity Cloud connects and protects employees of many of the worldÂ´s largest enterprises. It also securely connects enterprises to their partners, suppliers and customers. With over 5,000 integrations, the Okta Identity Cloud enables simple and secure access from any device. Thousands of customers, including Experian, 20th Century Fox, LinkedIn, Flex, News Corp, Dish Networks, and Adobe trust Okta to work faster, boost revenue and stay secure. Okta helps customers fulfill their missions faster by making it safe and easy to use the technologies they need to do their most significant work.

SailPoint, the SailPoint logo, IdentityIQ, IdentityNow, IdentityAI, SecurityIQ and all techniques are trademarks or registered trademarks of SailPoint Technologies, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other products or services are trademarks of their respective companies.

Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of the Deloitte & Touche LLP legal structure.

