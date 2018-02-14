Gen-Z Consortium Announces the Public Release of Its Core Specification 1.0

- Business Wire
The Gen-Z Consortium, an organization developing an open standard interconnect designed to provide high-speed, low latency, memory-semantic access to data and devices, today shared the Gen-Z Core Specification 1.0 is publicly available on its website.
The Gen-Z Core Specification 1.0 enables silicon providers and IP developers to begin the development of products enabling Gen-Z technology solutions. Gen-ZÂ´s memory-centric standards-based approach focuses on providing an Open, reliable, flexible, secure, and high performance architecture for housing and analyzing the incredible amount of information at the edge coming into the data center.
âOur membership has grown significantly throughout 2017, now totaling more than fifty members, and we are proud of the hard work that has culminated with the release of our first Core Specification,â said Gen-Z President, Kurtis Bowman. âWe anticipate great things in 2018 as silicon developers begin implementing Gen-Z technology into their offerings and the ecosystem continues to grow.â
Gen-Z technology supports a wide range of new storage class memory media and acceleration devices, features new hybrid and memory-centric computing technologies, and uses a highly efficient, performance-optimized solution stack. Its memory media independence and high bandwidth coupled with low latency enables advanced workloads and technologies for end-to-end secure connectivity from node level to rack scale.
Learn more and download the Gen-Z Core Specification 1.0 on our website.
Supporting Resources:
About Gen-Z Consortium
Gen-Z is an open systems interconnect designed to provide memory semantic access to data and devices via direct-attached, switched or fabric topologies. The Gen-Z Consortium is made up of leading computer industry companies dedicated to creating and commercializing a new data access technology. The Consortiumâs 12 initial members were: AMD, ARM, Broadcom, Cray, Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, IDT, Micron, Samsung, SK hynix, and Xilinx with that list expanding as reflected on our Member List.
The Gen-Z Consortium strongly believes in developing an open ecosystem where members, the broader industry, and customers can work together to deliver robust, high-quality specifications that meet solution needs. The Gen-Z Consortium will periodically publicly post draft specifications and technical concepts to elicit input from the broader industry and directly from customers. For more information visit www.genzconsortium.org.
La nueva escuela rusa millonaria
