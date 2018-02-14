330 43

Limelight Networks Expands Storage Services with Low-Cost Option for Infrequently Accessed Content

14/02/2018 - 10:15

- Business Wire

Limelight Networks, (Nasdaq:LLNW), a global leader in digital content delivery, today announced it has expanded Limelightâs Origin Storage Service with the addition of an Infrequent Access class, a new cost-effective storage option for infrequently accessed online content.

The new Infrequent Access class is ideal for video titles, files and other content that isnât retrieved often. Infrequent Access stores content in a single location on Limelightâs private network and offers flexible, low-cost storage-at-rest pricing with additional charges only when content is retrieved.

âStorage needs vary by types of content and the stage of the contentâs lifecycle,â said Steve Miller-Jones, Senior Director at Limelight Networks. âLimelight Origin Storage now offers more flexibility with high-performance and cost-effective options for frequently and infrequently accessed content so organizations can easily manage storage costs. We believe this new storage offering further differentiates Limelight from its competitors.â

Limelight Origin Storage is a global cloud storage service, which is tightly integrated with the Limelight Orchestrate Platform and optimized for fast, scalable, reliable global content delivery. It provides low latency, superior performance, high availability and automation for CDN workflows including video-on demand, file distribution, gaming delivery, and web acceleration, and is ideal for multi-CDN environments.

In addition, Limelight offers a high-performance storage class that provides the fastest retrieval and multi-region footprint for serving a dispersed audience. It automatically replicates content to multiple locations and delivers it from the fastest location over Limelightâs high-speed private network. Both classes include advanced workflow automation to optimize performance and save time.

To make it easy for all organizations to experience the benefits of Limelight Origin Storage, Limelight is currently offering unlimited no-cost storage capacity for 60 days with free assistance to migrate content from current storage systems, and will match a customerâs effective storage pricing at the conclusion of the free trial.

