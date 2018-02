330 43

Yamaha Motor Marks Record Annual Profit in 2017

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7272)(ISIN:JP3942800008) announced today that net income soared nearly 61% to a company-record 101.6 billion yen in fiscal 2017, which finished on December 31. The huge increase was driven by sales of higher-end products and cost reductions achieved through advanced processes for manufacturing and refined development methods for platform- and global-model motorcycles. Net sales rose over 11% to 1.67 trillion yen on strong sales of motorcycles in the ASEAN region, outboard motors in the US and surface mounters and industrial robots. Ordinary income surged nearly 52% to 154.8 billion yen.

Motorcycle unit sales in the ASEAN region scored their highest YoY gain since 2011. Net sales overall increased and operating income rose substantially on increased sales of products in higher price ranges and the effects of cost reductions in emerging markets such as Brazil and the ASEAN region.

Marine-sector unit sales of outboard motors and water vehicles sales rose and boat production was boosted by boat-builder acquisitions in Europe and the US. Operating income increased on an improved model mix due to increased sales of large outboard motors in North America and Europe.

Yamaha Motor is forecasting stable income in fiscal 2018. Medium- to long-term initiatives should see solid progress assuming that business conditions continue to hold. Net sales are expected to rise 1.8% to 1,700 billion yen and net income should climb about 1.4 percent to 103 billion yen. Operating income and ordinary income are expected to be on par with their fiscal 2017 levels.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor (TOKYO:7272) is a world-leading producer of motorcycles, marine products, power products and robotics. The company’s diverse business and wide variety of products are built around its proprietary technologies focused on powertrains, chassis & hull and electronic control. Yamaha Motor conducts global development, production and marketing operations through 140 subsidiaries and equity-method affiliates in 30 countries. About 90% of consolidated net sales are generated in more than 200 countries outside of Japan. The company is steadily restructuring its global engineering, manufacturing and marketing capabilities for sustainable long-term growth. Please visit https://global.yamaha-motor.com/.

