Phlexglobal, the TMF Experts, announces Karen Roy as Chief Strategy Officer.

- Business Wire
Phlexglobal, pioneers in the provision of Trial Master File (TMF) technology and services for the global life sciences industry, is delighted to announce the appointment of Karen Roy to Chief Strategy Officer.
In 2007, highly-respected TMF thought leader Karen Roy joined Phlexglobal as Chief Business Development Officer and since 2015 has led Phlexglobalâs global Client Solutions team. Karenâs clinical and EDC background has been instrumental in establishing Phlexglobalâs electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) initiative, to promote, develop and implement support of Client eTMF systems as well as Phlexglobalâs eTMF Solution â PhlexEview.
As Chief Strategy Officer, Karenâs focus will be on the strategic priorities for the company. Karen will focus on four key areas, being Key Clients, CROs, TMF Expertise and PhlexEview, in order to support the continued strong growth of Phlexglobal. This will include:
Karen will also continue to co-chair the TMF Reference Model initiative and chair the Steering Committee â standardizing TMF contents, naming, structure and metadata globally.
Phlexglobal also announced the promotion of Marion Mays to VP Client Solutions & Quality Assurance. Marionâs team has further expanded the range of its subject matter expertise-driven resources and consultative services. Client Solutions & Quality Assurance is chartered to help companies improve their business practices and TMF processes to achieve quality and excellence in the administration and management of all their TMF documentation data.
Rick Riegel, Phlexglobal CEO, commented âKaren has long since been at the center of our success and we thank her for her leadership of Client Solutions. Within her new role, Karenâs tremendous strategic insight and experience will help drive our business to the next level, whilst Marionâs promotion will ensure we continue delivering outstanding outcomes for our clients.â
About Phlexglobal
Phlexglobal is a specialist provider of both industry leading eTMF technology solutions and expert TMF & eTMF technology-enabled services. Offering a unique combination of clinical trial knowledge, document management skills, regulatory understanding and technical expertise, we deliver a range of flexible, targeted solutions to meet business needs.
More information can be found at: http://www.phlexglobal.com
-Ends-
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213005748/en/
El Real Madrid golpeó primero en la eliminatoria de octavos de final de Champions ante el PSG reponiéndose del tanto inicial de Rabiot en …
El Real Madrid empató al PSG en el tramo final de la primera parte con un penalti de Giovani Lo Celso a Toni Kroos que tuvo polémica. El …
Real Madrid y Unicaja de Málaga se enfrentan este jueves 15 de febrero en los cuartos de final de la Copa del Rey que se disputa en Gran …
El vestuario del PSG ha cambiado radicalmente tras el final del mercado de fichajes del pasado verano. Las llegadas de Neymar y Kylian …
El árbitro de Primera División, Alejandro José Hernández Hernández, será el encargado de arbitrar el Barcelona-Eibar de la jornada 24 …
James Rodríguez se ha convertido en una de las piezas más importantes del Bayern Múnich. El mediapunta colombiano lleva un 2018 en lo más …
Los pasajeros de un vuelo de la compañía United Airlines que voalba de San Francisco a Hawai se llevaron un susto monumental. Tras escuchar …
El Atlético de Madrid inicia este jueves su obligado periplo por la Europa League 17/18 con una visita al campo del Copenhague en el duelo …
Mucho se está hablando de la posible llegada de Neymar al Real Madrid. El interés del equipo blanco es real, al igual que el del …
Samuel Umtiti es una de las piezas más cotizadas del FC Barcelona. El defensa francés tiene una cláusula de tan sólo 60 millones de euros …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
La nueva escuela rusa millonaria
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens