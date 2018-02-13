330 43

Women Empowerment, Innovation Take Center Stage at World Government Summit 2018

13/02/2018 - 12:55

- Business Wire

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in collaboration with the World Bank and its sister organization, the International Finance Corporation, launched the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi) on day two of the sixth World Government Summit (WGS 2018) in Dubai today.

Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimi, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, speaking at the launch of the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi) on day two of the sixth World Government Summit (WGS 2018) in Dubai. (Photo: AETOSWire)

The We-Fi Initiative aims to raise more than US$1 billion in financing to support female-led SMEs around the world. During the launch, Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimi, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, said: âThe achievements of Emirati women can serve as an inspiration for women in many developing countries. This event showcases how supporting women entrepreneurs makes economies stronger and more resilient.â

In a session entitled âThe Third Womenâs Revolutionâ, Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO of Thrive Global, said: âWeâre changing the world that men have designed, including a workplace culture that views long hours and sleep deprivation as proxies of dedication. It is not sustainable. Women end up paying an even higher price for their participation in the workforce. Women should not have to choose between success and the well-being of themselves or their families.â

His Highness Sheikh HamdanÂ bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, launched Dubai 10X 2.0, phase two of a project that aims to place Dubai 10 years ahead of other cities by calling on all Dubai government entities to embrace disruptive innovation. Some 26 creative initiatives across fields as diverse as energy, education and logistics, proposed by local government entities, will be implemented over the next 24 months. The first phase of Dubai 10X saw the launch of 160 projects in 2017.

In line with its drive to make Dubai one of the smartest and most sustainable cities in the world, the Dubai government also announced its plans to launch a new satellite to monitor and collect data on the UAE. The satellite will evaluate various environmental factors, such as marine conditions and air quality.

