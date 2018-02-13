IDEMIA: Enter the World of Augmented Identity at the MWC 2018 inBarcelona (26 Feb-1 Mar)

- Business Wire
IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity for an increasingly digital world, today announces its presence at the Mobile World Congress 2018, the worldâs largest gathering for the mobile industry, organized by the GSMA and held in Barcelona, from 26 February to 1 March 2018.
Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, IDEMIA guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.
At the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, IDEMIA invites you to experience its solutions to reinvent the way we âCommunicateâ, âConnectâ, âGet Aroundâ, âTransactâ and âIdentifyâ easier, through five dedicated demonstration areas.
A wide range of innovations will be showcased on the IDEMIA booth:
âSince Oberthur Technologies and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) joined forces to form our new group in 2017, it is the first time we will be present under the IDEMIA banner at the Mobile World Congress and, as a GSMA member, we know how important it is to be part of this great event, where tech-leaders, clients and partners work together for a safer worldâ, declares Didier LAMOUCHE, CEO of IDEMIA. âOn top of that, I am very pleased that this new edition of the Mobile World Congress is held under the theme Creating a Better Future, as this is exactly our ambition at IDEMIA. While we today need a new value proposition for a new world, IDEMIA is proud to stand for Augmented Identity and tirelessly support citizens, clients, customers with its leading solutions, in order to provide them with more and more security and convenience in their day-to-day livesâ.
IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, with the ambition to provide a secure environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect, travel and vote), in the physical as well as digital space.
