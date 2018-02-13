330 43

IDEMIA: Enter the World of Augmented Identity at the MWC 2018 inBarcelona (26 Feb-1 Mar)

13/02/2018 - 12:25

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity for an increasingly digital world, today announces its presence at the Mobile World Congress 2018, the worldâs largest gathering for the mobile industry, organized by the GSMA and held in Barcelona, from 26 February to 1 March 2018.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, IDEMIA guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

At the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, IDEMIA invites you to experience its solutions to reinvent the way we âCommunicateâ, âConnectâ, âGet Aroundâ, âTransactâ and âIdentifyâ easier, through five dedicated demonstration areas.

A wide range of innovations will be showcased on the IDEMIA booth:

Know Your Customer solution for mobile customer onboarding

3D Face & iris recognition for mobile phones

Security from connected objects to the Cloud

eSIM orchestration & management

Innovative technological solutions for the Automotive market (creation of trusted digital identities, key digitalization, connected vehicle solution,Â driverÂ´s facial recognition)

Digital customer experience and adaptive authentication for Financial Institutions

IDEMIA next generation of smart payment cards (F-Code, Blink, Motion Code) and mobile payment services

Biometric data capture

â¦ and much more to discover!

âSince Oberthur Technologies and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) joined forces to form our new group in 2017, it is the first time we will be present under the IDEMIA banner at the Mobile World Congress and, as a GSMA member, we know how important it is to be part of this great event, where tech-leaders, clients and partners work together for a safer worldâ, declares Didier LAMOUCHE, CEO of IDEMIA. âOn top of that, I am very pleased that this new edition of the Mobile World Congress is held under the theme Creating a Better Future, as this is exactly our ambition at IDEMIA. While we today need a new value proposition for a new world, IDEMIA is proud to stand for Augmented Identity and tirelessly support citizens, clients, customers with its leading solutions, in order to provide them with more and more security and convenience in their day-to-day livesâ.

Take a tour of our stand in Hall 6 Booth #6H30

to discover the world of Augmented Identity

IDEMIA speakers and demonstrators are looking forward to welcoming you!

For more information:

www.idemia.com/mwc2018

Visit our virtual press room: http://mwc.vporoom.com/IDEMIA

And follow us on Twitter: @IdemiaGroup #MWC18

Press contact: idemia@havas.com

About IDEMIA

OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, with the ambition to provide a secure environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect, travel and vote), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) have joined forces to form IDEMIA. With close to $3 billion in revenues and 14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212005838/en/

