330 43

Westinghouse Wins 10-Year Outage Services Contract with Xcel Energy

13/02/2018 - 12:15

- Business Wire

Westinghouse Electric Company today announced it has been awarded a 10-year integrated outage services contract by Xcel Energy for its fleet of nuclear plants in Minnesota – two pressurized water reactor units at the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant in Red Wing, Minnesota and a single-unit boiling water reactor at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant in Monticello, Minnesota.

“Westinghouse’s expertise in serving both PWR and BWR nuclear power plants shows our ability to offer diverse products and services for the global operating fleet,” said David Howell, Westinghouse president, Americas Region and chief growth officer. “We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with Xcel Energy.”

Under the contract, Westinghouse will provide outage services at all three units. This includes refueling, reactor coolant pump/motor as well as steam generator inspection and maintenance, and specialty inspection and testing support. Westinghouse will also support Xcel Energy with any specialized planned or emergent outage needs. The contract covers the period 2018 through 2028.

Outage services are an important part of the Westinghouse product portfolio that supports the long-term operation of nuclear power plants to keep them running safely, efficiently and economically.

Most recently, Westinghouse supported Xcel’s Prairie Island Unit 2 fall 2017 outage, providing outage management, refueling and reactor coolant pump motor preventive maintenance services and supported steam generator secondary side activities. Westinghouse also provided refueling and in-vessel visual inspections during the spring 2017 outage at Monticello.

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212005466/en/

PUBLICIDAD