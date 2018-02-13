330 43

ExaGrid and Comtrade Software Announce Integrated Hyper-convergedBackup Storage Solution for Virtualized Environments

13/02/2018 - 11:25

- Business Wire

ExaGridÂ®, a leading provider of hyper-converged secondary storage for backup, and Comtrade Software, developer of HYCU, â intelligent application data protection â have partnered to offer a backup-application-to-backup-storage solution purpose-built for virtualized environments. Comtrade Softwareâs HYCU and ExaGridâs scalable disk-based backup appliance together provide an elegant yet simple end-to-end data protection solution for IT data centers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212005790/en/

HYCU auto-detects applications running in virtual machines (VMs) and makes them transparent to the infrastructure teams. With this new level of visibility, HYCU ensures that no critical applications are left unprotected â a key challenge for enterprises embracing cloud and HCI architectures in their modern data centers. Since HYCU creates application-specific recovery workflows, IT administrators can easily back up applications and recover data in minutes.

ExaGrid complements HYCU with its approach to backup storage that includes a unique landing zone to deliver the fastest backups and avoids data rehydration to deliver the fastest restores and VM boots. ExaGridâs scale-out architecture ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, and various size appliance models allow customers to buy what they need as they need it, avoiding disruptive and costly forklift upgrades. Customers are able to mix older and newer appliances in the same scale-out system, eliminating product obsolescence and protecting their IT investment up front and over time.

The combined solution delivers key benefits to customers, including:

One click Application Aware backup with dynamic application discovery

Scale-out backup storage expands up to a 2PB full backup while delivering consistent performance

Straightforward deployment

Simple setup and incremental forever backup efficiency

Rollout of the combined solution by Comtrade Software and ExaGrid includes a multi-pronged co-marketing strategy that encompasses customer and reseller events, webinars, and a variety of direct educational media.

About Comtrade Software

Hyperconverged is all about keeping IT simple. Monitoring and data protection should be too. Comtrade Software empowers IT to take back the data center without breaking a sweat. Our application-focused solutions give visibility, to see beyond VMs into business-critical applications. We break through barriers so IT can quickly eliminate problems, fully and reliably recover applications and data, and deploy our products before coffee goes cold. Thereâs no waiting, no learning and no hassle. With 25 years of expertise and insights from millions of users, we make it easy to thrive in a hyper-simple hyper-converged world. Follow usÂ @ComtradeSoftwÂ and LinkedIn, and visitÂ comtradesoftware.com.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides hyper-converged secondary storage for backup with data deduplication, a unique landing zone, and scale-out architecture. ExaGridâs landing zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. Its scale-out architecture includes full appliances in a scale-out system and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades. Follow us @ExaGrid and LinkedIn, and visit exagrid.com. See what ExaGrid customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and why they now spend significantly less time on backup.

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212005790/en/

PUBLICIDAD