ExaGrid and Comtrade Software Announce Integrated Hyper-convergedBackup Storage Solution for Virtualized Environments

- Business Wire
ExaGridÂ®, a leading provider of hyper-converged secondary storage for backup, and Comtrade Software, developer of HYCU, â intelligent application data protection â have partnered to offer a backup-application-to-backup-storage solution purpose-built for virtualized environments. Comtrade Softwareâs HYCU and ExaGridâs scalable disk-based backup appliance together provide an elegant yet simple end-to-end data protection solution for IT data centers.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212005790/en/
HYCU auto-detects applications running in virtual machines (VMs) and makes them transparent to the infrastructure teams. With this new level of visibility, HYCU ensures that no critical applications are left unprotected â a key challenge for enterprises embracing cloud and HCI architectures in their modern data centers. Since HYCU creates application-specific recovery workflows, IT administrators can easily back up applications and recover data in minutes.
ExaGrid complements HYCU with its approach to backup storage that includes a unique landing zone to deliver the fastest backups and avoids data rehydration to deliver the fastest restores and VM boots. ExaGridâs scale-out architecture ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, and various size appliance models allow customers to buy what they need as they need it, avoiding disruptive and costly forklift upgrades. Customers are able to mix older and newer appliances in the same scale-out system, eliminating product obsolescence and protecting their IT investment up front and over time.
The combined solution delivers key benefits to customers, including:
Rollout of the combined solution by Comtrade Software and ExaGrid includes a multi-pronged co-marketing strategy that encompasses customer and reseller events, webinars, and a variety of direct educational media.
About Comtrade Software
Hyperconverged is all about keeping IT simple. Monitoring and data protection should be too. Comtrade Software empowers IT to take back the data center without breaking a sweat. Our application-focused solutions give visibility, to see beyond VMs into business-critical applications. We break through barriers so IT can quickly eliminate problems, fully and reliably recover applications and data, and deploy our products before coffee goes cold. Thereâs no waiting, no learning and no hassle. With 25 years of expertise and insights from millions of users, we make it easy to thrive in a hyper-simple hyper-converged world. Follow usÂ @ComtradeSoftwÂ and LinkedIn, and visitÂ comtradesoftware.com.
About ExaGrid
ExaGrid provides hyper-converged secondary storage for backup with data deduplication, a unique landing zone, and scale-out architecture. ExaGridâs landing zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. Its scale-out architecture includes full appliances in a scale-out system and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades. Follow us @ExaGrid and LinkedIn, and visit exagrid.com. See what ExaGrid customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and why they now spend significantly less time on backup.
ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212005790/en/
El Real Madrid golpeó primero en la eliminatoria de octavos de final de Champions ante el PSG reponiéndose del tanto inicial de Rabiot en …
El Real Madrid empató al PSG en el tramo final de la primera parte con un penalti de Giovani Lo Celso a Toni Kroos que tuvo polémica. El …
Real Madrid y Unicaja de Málaga se enfrentan este jueves 15 de febrero en los cuartos de final de la Copa del Rey que se disputa en Gran …
El vestuario del PSG ha cambiado radicalmente tras el final del mercado de fichajes del pasado verano. Las llegadas de Neymar y Kylian …
El árbitro de Primera División, Alejandro José Hernández Hernández, será el encargado de arbitrar el Barcelona-Eibar de la jornada 24 …
James Rodríguez se ha convertido en una de las piezas más importantes del Bayern Múnich. El mediapunta colombiano lleva un 2018 en lo más …
Los pasajeros de un vuelo de la compañía United Airlines que voalba de San Francisco a Hawai se llevaron un susto monumental. Tras escuchar …
El Atlético de Madrid inicia este jueves su obligado periplo por la Europa League 17/18 con una visita al campo del Copenhague en el duelo …
Mucho se está hablando de la posible llegada de Neymar al Real Madrid. El interés del equipo blanco es real, al igual que el del …
Samuel Umtiti es una de las piezas más cotizadas del FC Barcelona. El defensa francés tiene una cláusula de tan sólo 60 millones de euros …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
La nueva escuela rusa millonaria
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens