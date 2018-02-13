Global Advanced Metals Commissions New Facility to Serve Growing Demand for 3D Printing of Prototype and Commercial Parts

- Business Wire
Global Advanced Metals Pty Ltd (GAM), a leading producer of tantalum products, has announced the commissioning of Tekna TEKSPHERO plasma spheroidization equipment at its Boyertown, Pennsylvania, location. The equipment is part of a new process development facility for the manufacture of spherical tantalum and other refractory metal powders for advanced additive manufacturing and metal injection molding.
The equipment produces spherical powders from a variety of tantalum feed materials. Particle sizes range from 10 to 100 microns, in narrow or broad particle size distributions. Standard oxygen content is in the range of 600 to 1000 ppm, but low oxygen (< 250 ppm) powders are an option.
Andrew OâDonovan, chief executive officer of Global Advanced Metals, said, âOur new process development facility enables us to create spherical tantalum powders that can be used for 3D printing of prototypes and commercial parts. The ability to rapidly prototype and produce complex tantalum parts via additive manufacturing offers designers new materials choices for applications in military, aerospace, medical and other demanding industries.â
GAM has developed relationships with experts in the field of laser and e-beam 3D printing to create prototype and commercial parts. Successful printing of tantalum parts with unique physical properties and complex geometries, including open cellular structures, has been demonstrated.
About Global Advanced Metals
With nearly 70 years in the tantalum industry, GAM is the worldâs only fully integrated tantalum supplier, with exclusive rights to the worldâs largest industrial resources of tantalum ore located in Western Australia. GAM produces best-in-class tantalum powders and metallurgical products in its Pennsylvania, USA and Aizu, Japan plants for a range of industries including electronics, aerospace, automotive, medical and chemical processing. GAMâs processing facilities are certified Conflict-Free through the Responsible Minerals Assurance Process (RMAP) of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA). GAM is the first metal supplier to be certified Conflict-Free under this program for eight consecutive years. For more information, visit www.globaladvancedmetals.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212005712/en/
