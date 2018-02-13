330 43

NBC Olympics Selects SES Satellite Distribution for its 4K HDR Production of 2018 Olympic Games in PyeongChang

NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, has selected SES to provide 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) satellite distribution for its production of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games, which take place in PyeongChang, South Korea, from February 8 - February 25. The announcement was made today by David Mazza CTO & SVP, NBC Olympics, and Steve Corda, Vice President, North America Media Platform, SES.

SES will use its satellite platform to distribute the NBC Olympics HDR feed to their affiliates throughout the United States, utilizing the SES-1 satellite located at 101 degrees West. As part of the implementation, SES has provided preconfigured satellite receivers to the affiliates that will be receiving the HDR feed. SESâs 4K platform provides multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) in the United States access to the worldâs largest bouquet of linear 4K programming.

âNBC Olympics is pleased to work with SES to offer 4K HDR coverage of the PyeongChang Games to our valued distribution partners,â said Mazza. âThe HDR feed distributed by SES, and presented by Xfinity, will complement our HDR Video On Demand offering available to MVPDs and satellite providers across the United States.â

âWe are pleased that NBC has entrusted SES again, similar to the 2016 Summer Olympics, to help deliver the 4K programming for these Olympic Winter Games,â said Corda. âOur 4K platform provides MVPDs throughout the Americas access to the worldâs largest selection of linear 4K programming.â

NBC Olympics will distribute 4K HDR coverage, provided by Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) and Japanâs NHK, to U.S. distribution partners who will individually choose how they will make the content available to their customers.

NBCâs 4K HDR coverage of the PyeongChang Games will be made available on delay, and will include 4K footage from the Opening Ceremony, hockey, figure skating, short track speed skating, ski jumping, and snowboard big air competitions. Up to four events from the previous dayâs competition will be provided daily from February 10, the day after the Opening Ceremony, through February 26, the day after the Games conclude.

Xfinity is the presenting sponsor of NBC Olympicsâ 4K coverage of the PyeongChang Games.

For more information about NBC Olympicsâ 4K coverage of the PyeongChang Games, click here.

About NBC Olympics

A division of the NBC Sports Group, NBC Olympics is responsible for producing, programming and promoting NBCUniversalÂ´s Olympic coverage. It is renowned for its unsurpassed Olympic heritage, award-winning production, and ability to aggregate the largest audiences in U.S. television history.

For more information on NBC Olympicsâ coverage of the PyeongChang Olympics, please visit:Â http://nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com/

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SESâs portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com

