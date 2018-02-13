330 43

Avitas Systems, a GE Venture, Selects Limelight Networks to Optimize Predix-Based Cloud Capabilities for Digital Industrial Inspection

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a global leader in digital content delivery, today announced that Avitas Systems, a GE Venture, is using its global private network and distributed cloud infrastructure to deploy its next-generation, automated inspection platform, which processes time-sensitive industrial IoT data using advanced analytics based on machine learning and artificial intelligence. Avitas Systems will also leverage Limelightâs expansive global points of presence to create partitionable private and/or country-specific deployments to ensure data privacy and address regulatory or sovereign mandates. Private and/or country-specific instances of the Avitas Systems Platform also utilize GEâs containerized Predix Edge solution, allowing users to continue to benefit from the use and functionality of GEâs Predix application services suite.

âGlobal digital initiatives today require decentralized, distributed computing closer to the source of data â outside traditional data centers or cloud,â said Alok Gupta, Vice President of Engineering at Avitas Systems. âLimelightâs high-capacity, high-speed private global network, distributed storage, and compute capabilities support IoT workloads that require rapid response times.â

The Avitas Systems Platform, built on GEâs Predix industrial application development platform, supports complex machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities, which process data gathered from fixed and handheld sensors and sensors attached to air, ground, and subsea autonomous robots. Avitas Systems is leveraging Limelightâs private network and distributed cloud infrastructure to develop a high-performance computing environment, virtualized for training and execution of low-latency, data-intensive artificial intelligence applications. Secure, high-speed alerting and real-time video streaming of remote inspections will also be provided over Limelightâs private global network.

âWorking with Avitas Systems on robotics and AI-driven, large-scale inspection approaches that are money, life, and environment saving is exciting,â said Ersin Galioglu, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Limelight Networks. âOur private network and distributed cloud and storage capabilities are uniquely able to support the Avitas Systems high-performance and data-intensive AI-applicationsâ needs.â

About Avitas Systems, a GE Venture

Avitas Systems is a GE Venture advancing the inspection services industry across oil and gas, transportation, aviation, and electric power sectors through predictive data analytics, robotics, and artificial intelligence. Its solutions increase safety and decrease inspection costs by providing state-of-the-art robotic-based autonomous and semi-autonomous inspection management, smart scheduling, and a cloud-based platform that analyzes and stores comprehensive inspection data. Avitas Systems delivers advanced insights based on anticipated risk, boosting facility productivity. For more information, visit www.avitas-systems.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, a global leader in digital content delivery, empowers customers to better engage online audiences by enabling them toÂ securely manage and globallyÂ deliver digital content, on any device. The companyâs Limelight Orchestrate Platform includes a global infrastructure with a fully-integrated suite of capabilities and services to help you address all your content delivery needs. The Orchestrate Platform solves your most important content delivery challenges so you can deliver the next great digital experience anywhere. For more information, please visit www.limelight.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

