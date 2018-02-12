Model N Unveils First Revenue Management Platform to Enable Digital Reinvention

- Business Wire
Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leading provider of revenue management solutions for the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device, High Tech, Manufacturing and Semiconductor industries, today announced the release of the next generation of its Revenue Cloud platform. Revenue Cloud now becomes the first end-to-end platform to enable digital reinvention for companies in these industries.
About Digital Reinvention
Digital disruption has already reduced the average tenure for companies on the S&P 500 list from 33 to 12 years, and only 8% of companies believe their business models will remain viable through digitization. Pharmaceutical, Medical Device, High Tech, Manufacturing and Semiconductor companies face a stark choice: reinvent or perish.
Bold digital reinvention strategies begin with placing customers at the center of companiesâ digital activity. Instead of seeing themselves through the internal lens of functions, products, and processes, companies now see themselves through the lens of their customers. These strategies require a deep understanding of unique customer segment needs, business models, revenues, and profitability, and more.
Companies that embark on digital reinvention strategies must do the following:
The Platform for Digital Reinvention
While an offensive platform strategy focused on the demand-side is proven to yield the best results, only 1.5% percent of companies have adopted one, mainly due to the lack of a Digital Reinvention platform.
Model N Revenue Cloud is the first Digital Reinvention platform, designed specifically for Life Sciences, High Tech and Manufacturing companies.
This release of Revenue Cloud includes the following highlights:
Introducing Model N CPQ
Model N CPQ is the end-to-end, enterprise-grade platform that bridges the gap between Salesforce and SAP with robustness, performance and scalability that meet the needs of enterprises.
Model N CPQ enables companies to:
âModel N next-generation CPQ enables companies to leverage their SAP and SAP VC infrastructure as a stepping stone for their Digital Reinvention strategy.â said Neeraj Gokhale, SVP and Chief Product Officer at Model N. âCreating a new value proposition for customers and aligning the business models with Model N CPQ is enabling companies to grow their top line.â
Introducing Channel Cloud
Embracing the digital ecosystem and omni-channel are paramount to Digital Reinvention. McKinsey research demonstrated that an emerging set of digital ecosystems could account for more than $60 trillion in revenues by 2025, or more than 30 percent of global corporate revenues. In a world of ecosystems, as industry boundaries blur, strategy needs a much broader frame of reference. Current point channel solutions fall significantly short of meeting the sophistication of the ecosystem.
Model Nâs new Channel Cloud enables companies to leverage a wide ecosystem that includes global, multi-tier, sophisticated channels as part of their Digital Reinvention. Channel Cloud combines intelligent processes, visibility, sophisticated rewards to align business models, and a comprehensive data platform.
Channel Cloud enables companies to mesh with the digital ecosystem by:
Channel Cloud is offered as part of Revenue Cloud for High Tech, Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors, Revenue Cloud for Manufacturing, and Revenue Cloud for MedTech.
Revenue Cloud Strengthened
In addition to Model N CPQ and the new Channel Cloud solution, Model N is announcing a completely new Revenue Cloud for Semiconductor and Revenue Cloud for Manufacturing suites, and new versions of its Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for MedTech, and Revenue Cloud for High Tech suites, to enable Digital Reinvention in those industries. Full details of each new Revenue Cloud solution are available at www.modeln.com or through the media contact listed below.
For more information on Model N Revenue Cloud, please visit modeln.com/products/revenue-cloud.
About Model N
Model N is the leader in Revenue Management solutions. Driving mission-critical business processes such as configure, price and quote (CPQ), contract and rebate management, business intelligence, and regulatory compliance, Model N solutions transform the revenue lifecycle from a series of disjointed operations into a strategic end-to-end process. With deep industry expertise, Model N supports the complex business needs of the worldâs leading brands in life sciences, technology and manufacturing across more than 100 countries, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Microchip Technology and ON Semiconductor. For more information, visit www.modeln.com. Model N is a registered trademark of Model N, Inc. Any other company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification purposes only.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180212005364/en/
|
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens