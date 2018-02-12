Alibaba Group Unveils Olympic Games Technology Showcase and FutureVision at Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018

- Business Wire
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA), the worldâs largest retail commerce company, kicked off its first Olympic Games as a TOP partner today with the opening of its showcase â âThe Olympic Games on the Cloudâ â at the Gangneung Olympic Park. The event was attended by Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of Alibaba Group, Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, as well as distinguished guests and former Olympians including Yao Ming (basketball) and Michelle Kwan (figure skating).
The Alibaba technology showcase is an interactive, future-looking experience that shows fans, athletes, organizing bodies and fellow partners Alibabaâs vision for a future Olympic Games - one that runs completely on the cloud. Visitors will explore different Games-related scenarios that illustrate the potential impact of Alibabaâs cloud services and e-commerce platform services on future Olympic Games.
âOur long-term partnership with the Olympic Games is the ultimate showcase for Alibaba, both in terms of what we stand for as a company and how we can use our technology to reimagine the Olympic Games for the digital era,â said Jack Ma, executive chairman of Alibaba Group. âLike the Olympic Games, Alibaba believes in creating a level playing field, giving everyone the chance to compete on the global stage.â
âThe IOC is entering into a new era of digitalization which we are doing in partnership with Alibaba,â said IOC President Thomas Bach. âAlibaba is offering us a unique platform to expand the appeal of the Olympic Games and to keep our fans close. I am impressed by the companyâs forward-looking, efficiently-driven work and look forward to ten more years of partnership and even more success.â
The partnership between Alibaba Group and the IOC began in January 2017, when the two signed a historic, long-term strategic partnership to transform the Olympic Games for the digital era. Alibaba will serve as the official âCloud Servicesâ and âE-Commerce Platform Servicesâ partner, and a founding partner of the Olympic Channel through the LA 2028 Games.
Alibaba Cloud ET Sports Brain
At todayâs event, Alibaba Group chief marketing officer, Chris Tung, also unveiled Alibaba Cloud ET Sports Brain, a suite of cloud-based and AI-powered solutions that will drive the digital transformation of the Olympic Games to benefit fans, spectators, athletes, venues and organizers.
Built on Alibaba Cloudâs high-performance infrastructure of world-class data centers, CDNs (content delivery networks) and market-leading security services, Alibaba Cloud ET Sports Brain merges data intelligence and machine learning to re-define engagement between fans, organizers, venues and athletes. Potential applications of Alibaba Cloud ET Sports Brain at the Olympic Games include:
âThe opportunity for technology to positively influence, shape and reimagine the Olympic Games experience is tremendous and we havenât even scratched the surface yet,â said Chris Tung, CMO of Alibaba Group. âOver the next ten years, Alibaba Cloud services will serve as the foundation of our efforts to drive the digital transformation of the Games, creating a more efficient and enjoyable experience for all audiences.â
Â
