Indian Premier Joins World Leaders to Champion Technology and Reformat World Government Summit 2018

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi championed technology as a means of development and warned of its potential to be used as a means of destruction in his address at the sixth World Government Summit (WGS 2018) in Dubai.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the sixth edition of World Government Summit in Dubai (Photo: AETOSWire)
âTechnology has empowered the common man via minimum government, maximum governance. In e-governance, the âeâ represents effective, efficient, easy, empowering and equity. Technology has transformed the UAE from a desert into a modern wonder, but it also has a darker side of radicalization of cyberspace,â he said. Modi led a delegation from India, the guest country at this yearâs WGS.
Earlier today, French Prime Minister Ãdouard Philippe outlined his countryâs roadmap for transformation that includes a progressive climate change policy, corporate tax reduction and a labor law reform. âIt is our priority to fix our country and prepare for the future,â he said.
Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, was bullish on the outlook for economic growth despite recent market volatility. She urged governments to implement overdue reforms and offer hope to young people by building stronger economies. âGovernments, especially in this region, where 60 percent of the population are under 25 years old, need to focus on policies that will energize the economy and encourage job creation,â she said.
The World Government Summit is the primary global forum dedicated to shaping the future of governments worldwide. Each year, the summit sets the agenda for the next generation of governments with a focus on harnessing innovation and technology to solve universal challenges facing humanity. The WGS is a knowledge exchange platform that converges governments, futurism, technology and innovation. It functions as a thought leadership and networking hub for policymakers, experts and pioneers in human development. As a gateway to the future, the summit analyzes trends, issues and opportunities that humanity is likely to face in the coming decades, while showcasing innovations, best practices and smart solutions that inspire creative ideas on how best to address them.
