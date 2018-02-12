UAE Launches Humanitarian Aid Databank at World Government Summit

- Business Wire
The UAE today launched a humanitarian logistics databank at the World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai. Announced by HRH Princess Haya bint Al Hussein, Chairperson of the International Humanitarian City, the databank will improve the speed and efficiency of humanitarian aid and emergency response via a centralized platform of real-time information on emergencies, supplies and logistics.
Expected to enhance collaboration between aid agencies in the region, the databank is designed to best serve those in need. The UAE has been at the forefront of relief efforts for Rohingya refugees and has been lauded by representatives of global agencies, including the World Food Programmeâs Executive Director David Beasley, who spoke at the launch, for its philanthropic responses to the most urgent humanitarian crises globally.
Sessions on climate change, biotechnology and space settlement dominated day one of the WGS that also featured Hollywood actors Robert De Niro and Forest Whitaker. De Niro joined ministers of the UAE and island nations Antigua and Barbuda and the Republic of Marshall Islands to discuss the devastating effects of extreme weather. The double Oscar winner has pledged to help rebuild Barbuda after it was left uninhabitable for the first time in 300 years following Hurricane Irma. Fellow Academy-award winner Whitaker, representing UNESCO Special Envoy for Peace and Reconciliation, emphasized empowering women and children, who are the most vulnerable to climate change impact, as critical change agents.
About the World Government Summit
The World Government Summit is the primary global forum dedicated to shaping the future of governments worldwide. Each year, the summit sets the agenda for the next generation of governments with a focus on harnessing innovation and technology to solve universal challenges facing humanity. The WGS is a knowledge exchange platform that converges governments, futurism, technology and innovation. It functions as a thought leadership and networking hub for policymakers, experts and pioneers in human development. As a gateway to the future, the summit analyzes trends, issues and opportunities that humanity is likely to face in the coming decades, while showcasing innovations, best practices and smart solutions that inspire creative ideas on how best to address them.
