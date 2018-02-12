Ethisphere Institute Announces 135 Companies Honored as World´s MostEthical Companies

- Business Wire
The Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, today announced 135 companiesÂ spanning 23 countries and 57 industries as the 2018 Worldâs Most Ethical CompaniesÂ®.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208006546/en/
Since 2007, Ethisphere has honored those companies who recognize theirÂ criticalÂ role to influence and drive positive change in the business community and societies around the world and work to maximize their impact wherever possible.Â In 2017, we saw a profound change in the discourse around the world,Â but as part of that disruption we alsoÂ saw global companies emerge as societyâs leading voice to advance the human condition.
Values-based leadership leaped to the forefront of business strategy, and companies increasingly discussed their purpose in broad, community-focused terms. Diversity and inclusion, investment and long-term commitment, and constructive use of a companyâs voice are now the hallmarks of what stakeholders are expecting and investors are rewarding.
The 2018 Worldâs Most Ethical Companies respondedÂ to this opportunity with alacrity. Record metrics of community support and innovative ways to engage and inspire employees, customers and stakeholders typified this yearâs honoree.
âOver the last 12 years, we have repeatedly seen that those companies who focus on transparency and authenticity are rewarded with the trust of their employees, their customers and their investors. While negative headlines might grab attention, the companies who support the rule of law and operate with decency and fair play around the globe will always succeed in the long term,âÂ explainedÂ EthisphereÂ CEO, Timothy Erblich. âCongratulations to all of the 2018 honorees.â
Ethisphereâs notion that financial value and ethics are inexorably tied together has been borne out through long-term tracking of how the stock prices of publicly traded honorees compare to the U.S. Large Cap Index. The research found that listed Worldâs Most Ethical Companies outperformed the large cap sector over five years by 10.72 percent and over three years by 4.88 percent. Ethisphere refers to this as the Ethics Premium.
âWe are honored to be listed among the Worldâs Most Ethical Companies for the fifth consecutive year,â said Dell Technologies Chairman and CEO, Michael Dell. âEthics and integrity matter at Dell.Â We work hard to earn our customersâ trust, improve our communities and inspire our team members through sound, ethical decision-making. Because at Dell, how we do our work is just as important as the results we achieve.â
âResponsible business is a fundamental part of Volvo Carsâ culture and way of operating, and something we continuously promote internally as well as with our business partners,â said Volvo Cars President and CEO, HÃ¥kan Samuelsson. âAn ethical approach to business is not only the right thing to do, but also brings financial value and helps attract and retain the best talent. We are proud that we have been recognised as one of the Worldâs Most Ethical Companies for the second consecutive year.â
"Integrity should not only be understood as compliance with the law, rules and procedures; it goes beyond that â it is part of the culture. Ethics is good for business, as it strengthens morale, improves efficiency and sustains the most important asset for any market: trust,â said Grupo Bimbo CEO, Daniel Servitje.
âAt Microsoft, trust and integrity are core to our values and critical to our success. Weâre passionate about applying the power of technology to improve our world, and that starts with doing business in a way that builds and maintains trust with our customers,â said Microsoft President, Brad Smith. âMicrosoft is honored to be named once again to the Worldâs Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere because it reflects our passion to make a lasting impact on the world around us.â
Celebratory Gala Dinner
PepsiCo Chairperson and CEO, Indra Nooyi, will deliver the Keynote Address at the 2018 Worldâs Most Ethical Companies Gala on March 13 at Cipriani 42nd StreetÂ®. Nooyi, CEO since 2006, is the chief architect of Performance with Purpose, PepsiCoâs pledge to do what is right for the business by being responsive to the needs of the world. To learn more or register for the Gala, please click here.
Methodology
The WorldÂ´s Most Ethical Companies assessment is based upon the Ethisphere Instituteâs Ethics QuotientÂ® (EQ) framework, which offers a quantitative way to assess a companyâs performance in an objective, consistent and standardized manner. The information collected provides a comprehensive sampling of definitive criteria of core competencies rather than all aspects of corporate governance, risk, sustainability, compliance and ethics.
Scores are generated in five key categories: ethics and compliance program (35 percent), corporate citizenship and responsibility (20 percent), culture of ethics (20 percent), governance (15 percent), and leadership, innovation and reputation (10 percent). All companies who participate in the assessment process receive their scores, providing them with valuable insights into how they stack up against leading organizations.
About Ethisphere
The EthisphereÂ® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights from our Ethics QuotientÂ®, and works with the worldâs largest companies to enhance culture capital with the insights from our culture assessment data set, which is grounded in our 8 Pillars of Ethical Culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its Worldâs Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at http://www.ethisphere.com.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/cgi-bin/mmg.cgi?eid=51755770&lang=en
