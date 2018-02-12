Digi Communications N.V. announces the Dismissal by the US court of the claim brought by certain US citizens against the Company, RCS & RDSS.A., RCS Management S.A., DIGI Távközlési és Szolgáltató Kft, and its subsidiary, i-TV Digitális Távközlési Zrt.

- Business Wire
In connection with the claim brought by certain US citizens against the Company, RCS & RDS S.A., RCS Management S.A., DIGI TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si Ã©s SzolgÃ¡ltatÃ³ Kft, and its subsidiary, i-TV DigitÃ¡lis TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si Zrt. (the âDefendantsâ) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia â Alexandria Division (the âUS Courtâ), which we have previously disclosed in our periodic reports, the Company would like to inform its investors and the market that, on 8 February 2018, the US Court granted the Defendantsâ motion to vacate and dismissed the entire lawsuit for lack of subject matter jurisdiction. The US Court also vacated all prior orders entered in the case. This order may be appealed to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit within 30 days. The Company welcomes the US Courtâs decision and will continue to vigorously defend against any of these plaintiffsâ allegations that are vexatious and groundless if the dismissal is ultimately appealed.
For details regarding the current report, please access the official website designated of Digi: www.digi-communications.ro.
About Digi Communications NV
Digi is the parent holding company of RCS & RDS, a leading provider of pay TV and telecommunications services in Romania and Hungary. In addition, RCS & RDS provides mobile services as an MVNO to the large Romanian communities living in Spain and Italy.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180209005406/en/
