Forge Reply Announces the Release of Joe Dever´s Lone Wolf on Nintendo Switch?

9/02/2018 - 18:25

- Business Wire

Forge Reply, the video game development studio of the Reply Group, is proud to announce that its debut endeavor Joe Deverâs Lone Wolf will soon be published in digital format on Nintendo Switchâ¢. Thanks to its versatile and flexible User Experience, the console has already left the mark in the gaming industry since its commercial launch in 2017. The Nintendo Switchâ¢ is the latest hardware Forge Reply has been working with, in line with the identity of the studio and its constant push for innovation.

âWe are happy to find a new opportunity for Joe Deverâs Lone Wolf in the Nintendo Switchâ¢,â says Filippo Rizzante, CTO at Reply. âEven now, years after the original release, our game is being discovered by new players. The Nintendo Switchâ¢ is a perfect fit for the unique experience created by our team, and a great opportunity to widen our reach.â

Joe Deverâs Lone Wolf has become a classic in the indie role-playing games scenario over the last years, with its mix of non-linear reading content, deep character customization and a rewarding combat system.

Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/QV2J3-SlDaI

Joe Deverâs Lone Wolf will be available for Nintendo Switchâ¢ on the 16th of February 2018, published by Forge Reply.

FORGE REPLY

Forge Reply, is the Reply company specialising in the development of games for mobile devices, smart phones and tablets for the consumer and business markets. Forge Reply is responsible for developing 2D and 3D titles/games for the main Application Stores, and providing companies to introduce new ways of communicating and reporting based on interactive methods and typical gaming features (problem solving, engagement, teamwork) that encourage users to better reach their clients, launch new products, refresh perceptions of their brands or even as part of innovative courses designed to train and empower their staff. www.forgereply.com

REPLY

Reply specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Through its network of specialist companies, Reply supports some of Europeâs leading industrial groups in Telco & Media, Industry & Services, Banks & Insurance, and Public Administration to define and develop business models, suited to the new paradigms of Big Data, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

Â© 2017 Nintendo. Nintendo Switch and Joy-Con are trademarks of Nintendo.

