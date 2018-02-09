330 43

SWISS TXT: First Ever Cloud-Based Live Subtitles for the European Handball Championships in Croatia ? a Solution for MTG TV Norway

By migrating subtitling infrastructure to its own cloud, SWISS TXT is revolutionising the live subtitling market with a reasonably-priced SaaS solution. The service was first used for MTG TV Norway at the European Handball Championships in Croatia.

SWISS TXT has transferred the live subtitling infrastructure to its own cloud. This makes it possible to produce live subtitles more flexibly, quickly and cheaply than ever before. The server is now set up and operated automatically and regardless of location, allowing broadcasters to do away with costly subtitling infrastructure.

The live TV signal from the European Handball Championships in Croatia is sent to MTG TV Norway in Oslo, where SWISS TXT taps into the stream and moves it to the SWISS TXT Media Cloud for future use. BTI Studios, an established provider of access services in Europe, automatically receives a low-res version of the stream from the cloud and subtitles it live into Norwegian. The subtitled stream is then transmitted via Media Cloud from SWISS TXT to the MTG Broadcasting Centre in London, where the signal is broadcast to viewers in Norway.

Using this pay-as-you-go solution means that MTG TV Norway can broadcast subtitles at a lower cost as it is no longer forced to operate its own infrastructure.

Andreas Bakka HjertÃ¸, Program Director at MTG TV Norway: âWe are always excited to try new technology, and Iâm happy to say that the solution for live subtitles for the European Handball Championships worked very well for usâ.

Robert HolmstrÃ¶m, CTO at BTI Studios: âAs a leading provider of localization services, we are always seeking ways to improve workflows for our clients. SWISS TXTâs Media Cloud provides efficiencies in live subtitling, enabling BTIâs in-house subtitlers to connect with MTGâs systems for a smoother delivery of live subtitling servicesâ.

ABOUT SWISS TXT

SWISS TXT is an established service provider for digital media, video streaming and access services. SWISS TXT acts as a centre of media expertise for its parent company SRG, and has been guiding Switzerland on its journey into an increasingly complicated digital future since 1983.

ABOUT MTG TV NORWAY

MTG (Modern Times Group MTG AB (publ.)) is a leading international digital entertainment group and we are shaping the future of entertainment by connecting consumers with the content that they love in as many ways as possible. Our brands span TV, radio and next generation entertainment experiences in e-sports, digital video networks and online gaming. Born in Sweden, our shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (âMTGAâ and âMTGBâ).

ABOUT BTI STUDIOS

BTI Studios is among the worldâs largest and most renowned localization companies providing dubbing, subtitling, and access services in any language. Founded in 1995 as Broadcast Text, BTI Studios today operates 21 local facilities globally, spanning a network of fully owned local sites across Europe, Asia and the US. BTI Studiosâ clients are broadcasters, such as BBC Worldwide, Discovery Networks and Turner; major film studios such as NBC Universal, Warner, Disney and Fox; and VoD Platforms, such as Amazon, Netflix and Hulu.

