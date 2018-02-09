Luxoft to Exhibit its Entire Range of Automotive Technology Services at Embedded World 2018

- Business Wire
Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT), a global IT service provider, today announced that it will exhibit its entire suite of automotive technology services at Embedded World 2018 (Hall 4, Stand 371) in NÃ¼rnberg, Germany from 27 February to 1 March.
Luxoftâs demonstrations at Embedded World 2018 include:
Luxoft is also taking part in Embedded Worldâs Student Day on 1 March to encourage young developers and programmers to help engineer the cars of the future.
âWe canât wait to show exhibitors the experience we have integrating embedded systems across our Digital Cockpit, Autonomous Driving and Connected Mobility services in NÃ¼rnberg this year,â said Dr Marek Jersak, Director of Autonomous Drive at Luxoft.
Dr Jersak has spent nearly 15 years working with developers at leading OEMs and suppliers to integrate embedded systems into cars. He says that by exhibiting its entire range of services at Embedded World, Luxoft is highlighting the breadth of expertise it has to offer. âCar makers are seeking deep partnerships with technology and service providers that can integrate a range of technologies into the vehicle architecture. As an independent service provider, thatâs what sets us apart.â
Luxoft Automotiveâs Senior Technical Director, Dr Kai Richter, will also be speaking at the Exhibitor Forum on 1 March at 3:30pm in Hall 4, Booth 4-428, about Luxoftâs commitment to AUTOSAR adaptive, the new software platform designed to support highly automated driving systems.
Dr Richter co-founded timing design and verification specialist Symtavision, now part of Luxoft, with Dr Jersak in 2005. He explains why carmakers are now using AUTOSAR adaptive. âAUTOSAR adaptive enables high-performance computing for automotive platforms by supporting advanced CPU models, modern software frameworks and a flexible software distribution model. Itâs basically responding to the need for more data processing through ultrasonic, RADAR, cameras, laser scanners and a highly complex sensor fusion. Itâs also supported by AI and machine learning more and more.â
For more informationÂ about our participation at the event visit our website.
About Luxoft
Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) is a global IT service provider of innovative technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting, custom software development services, and digital solution engineering. Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and healthcare & life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is underpinned by a highly-educated workforce, allowing the Company to continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving digital challenges.
Luxoft has more than 13,000 employees across 42 offices in 21 countries within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland. For more information, please visit the website.
