ExaGrid Announces Its Largest Scale-Out System to Date, Doubling Full Backup Capacity and Ingest Speed

9/02/2018 - 11:45

ExaGridÂ®, a leading provider of hyper-converged secondary storage for backup, announced its largest, most powerful appliance in its arsenal of backup storage with data deduplication â the EX63000E.

The EX63000E appliance has 58% more capacity than its predecessor, allowing for a 63TB full backup. Leveraging the strength of ExaGridâs scale-out technology, up to thirty-two (32) EX63000E appliances can be combined in a single scale-out system [an increase from twenty-five (25) combined appliances previously], allowing for a 2PB full backup, which is a 100% increase over the previous 1PB. The EX63000E has a maximum ingest rate of 13.5TB/hr. per appliance, so when thirty-two (32) EX63000Es are combined in a single system, the maximum ingest rate is 432TB/hr.

The Dell EMC DD9800 has a maximum full backup capacity of 1PB at 68TB/hr. with DD Boost. Two stand-alone Data Domain systems would be required for a 2PB full backup and would still only perform at a combined ingest rate of 136TB/hr., which is one-third that of ExaGrid. Compared to Data Domain, ExaGrid can scale to 2X the full backup capacity, over 3X the ingest rate, and â with ExaGridâs unique landing zone â over 20X the restore performance.

âThe introduction of the EX63000E with scalability to a 2PB single system is ground-breaking,â said ExaGridâs president and CEO, Bill Andrews. âAs enterprise IT data centers struggle to keep pace with data growth, our newest system doubles the headroom of our previous system â and that of our closest competitor. We pride ourselves on being customer-centric by developing and bringing to market what the IT customer truly needs.

âMany backup systems simply add inline data deduplication into a scale-up primary storage system. The first generation of inline/scale-up appliances do save backup storage; however, they break on every other level, including ingest, restore, and scalability. The alternative of performing data deduplication in the backup software uses even more disk and is much slower than the first generation inline/scale-up appliances. Only ExaGrid provides aggressive backup storage efficiency, scale-out for scalability, and also fixes all of the compute challenges of data deduplication, resulting in the fastest backups and fastest restores.â

All other solutions - whether dedicated appliances or deduplication in the backup software - slow down backups by attempting to deduplicate the data during the backup window, which is extremely slow. In addition, they only store deduplicated data that requires data rehydration for every request, delaying restores by hours to days. Alternatively, ExaGrid employs a combination of Zone Level Deduplication, a unique Landing Zone, Adaptive Deduplication, and Scale-out Architecture to not only store the least amount of deduplicated data, but also to provide backup/restore performance and scalability that is unmatched in the industry.

ExaGridâs ingest is 3X faster - and restores/VM boots are up to 20X faster - than its closest competitor. In addition, since each ExaGrid appliance that is added to an existing system brings compute with capacity, the backup window remains fixed in length even as data increases. ExaGrid not only delivers the fastest backups and restores, but is the only solution that truly scales, provides a fixed length backup window as data grows, and eliminates forklift upgrades as well as product obsolescence.

Because of its unique landing zone and scale-out architecture, ExaGrid is the only backup storage solution for Veeam that allows for long-term deduplicated retention while also preserving the Veeam value proposition of VM boots in seconds to minutes.

ExaGrid lowers cost and improves performance and scalability over Dell EMC Data Domain, HP StoreOnce, Veritas Backup Appliance for NetBackup, Commvault deduplication to straight disk, Commvault backup appliances and many other disk backup solutions.

ExaGridâs published customer success stories and enterprise stories number over 350, more than all other vendors in the space combined. These include a two-page narrative and customer quote, demonstrating how satisfied customers are with ExaGridâs unique architectural approach, differentiated product, and unrivalled customer support. Customers consistently state that not only is the product best-in-class, but âit just works.â âThis demonstrates how satisfied ExaGrid customers are with our architectural approach, product, and customer support,â said Andrews.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides hyper-converged secondary storage for backup with data deduplication, a unique landing zone, and scale-out architecture. ExaGridâs landing zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. Its scale-out architecture includes full appliances in a scale-out system and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades. Visit us at www.exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and why they now spend significantly less time on backup.

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

