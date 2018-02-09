6th Annual World Patient Safety, Science &Technology Summit Is SOLD OUT!

- Business Wire
Thanks to overwhelming demand to hear the latest advances in patient safety, registration for the 6th Annual World Patient Safety, Science and Technology Summit is now closed. In order to make sure that as many people as possible can attend, we have made the Summit available online via live streaming.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208006511/en/
Joe Kiani, Founder and Chairman of the Patient Safety Movement Foundation, speaks at the 2017 World Patient Safety, Science & Technology Summit (Photo: Business Wire)
The entire Patient Safety Movement Foundation team is committed to increasing awareness about the exciting and innovative patient safety developments emanating from the summit. There will be keynote addresses from leading political figures and patient safety experts, plenary sessions with healthcare luminaries, members of the press and patient advocates, as well as announcements from organizations who have made their own commitments to reach the Patient Safety Movement Foundationâs goal of ZERO preventable deaths by 2020.
You can register for livestream coverage here http://psmsummit.liveconnectevent.com. There is a $100 connection fee.
About Patient Safety Movement Foundation:
More than 200,000 U.S. patients and three million worldwide die each year from preventable causes. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare to reduce that number of preventable deaths to zero by 2020 (0X2020). Improving patient safety requires a collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including patients, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government, employers, and private payers. The PSMF works with all stakeholders to address problems with actionable solutions. The Foundation also convenes the World Patient Safety, Science and Technology Summit bringing together some of the worldâs best minds for thought-provoking discussions and new ideas that challenge the status quo. By presenting specific, high-impact solutions to meet patient safety challenges, called Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, encouraging medical technology companies to share the data their products are purchased for, and asking hospitals to make commitments to implement Actionable Patient Safety Solutions, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation is working toward zero preventable deaths by 2020. Visit http://patientsafetymovement.org/.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180208006511/en/
La Guardia Civil y Agencia Tributaria han requisado 310 kilogramos de angulas, especie amenazada y con prohibición de exportación, pescadas …
Agentes de Policía Nacional en colaboración con Policía Municipal han logrado detener esta madrugada en la calle Serrano a tres ladrones …
Cerca de las dos de la mañana, Iker Jiménez ha abierto su corazón a todos sus seguidores. Ha decidido compartir con los que aun seguían …
La primera semana de Jerome Powell al frente de la Reserva Federal (Fed) estadounidense arrancó con el sobresalto de la abrupta caída de …
La selección española de rugby logró este sábado una importantísima victoria en su camino hacia el Mundial de Japón 2019 al imponerse …
El Parque Nacional de los Picos de Europa ha cerrado en la mañana de este sábado la ruta del Cares, tanto la vertiente asturiana como la …
Booking.com y Expedia son los principales canales de distribución usados para reservas hoteleras en España, por delante de la web de los …
Si algo han dejado claro Yera y Ainhoa es que su relación funciona a la perfección. La pareja se ha vuelto inseparable y comparten la …
Guapas, famosas, y sobre todo ricas, muy ricas. Son las herederas de las grandes fortunas del mundo. It girls con miles de seguidores en las …
El Carnaval es una fiesta que se celebra en muchos lugares del mundo, aunque hay algunos de ellos que son los más famosos por su …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
"Los cerdos felices, más sabrosos"
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens