Blue Danube Systems Delivers Revolutionary Breakthrough With Industry´s First Multi-Band and Multi-Standard Massive MIMO Systems

Blue Danube Systems, a provider of intelligent wireless access solutions that help mobile operators address the challenge of explosive data growth, today introduced its second-generation 5G-ready Massive MIMO system, the BeamCraftâ¢ 600 series. An industry first, BeamCraft 600 supports simultaneous beamforming over multiple frequency bands and across multiple cellular standards, allowing operators to deliver increased capacity through a single compact system. Leveraging powerful embedded software extensible via cloud-based intelligence, BeamCraft systems can dynamically direct radio frequency (RF) beams where mobile traffic is high and unlike competing Massive MIMO products, they require no change to existing cell sites and are compatible with todayâs smartphones.
With mobile video driving ever increasing traffic demand, operators have needed to add more cell sites, acquire and deploy additional spectrum, and support multiple wireless standards resulting in more equipment per site and contributing to significant OPEX and CAPEX increases. BeamCraft 600 allows operators to gain an immediate capacity boost using existing network assets by replacing 3G/4G radio and antenna systems with a single unit thereby reducing the equipment on site â in some cases by as much as 66%. For operators with broad spectrum holdings, BeamCraft 600 can enable Massive MIMO deployment where it may not have even been possible before.
Based on Blue Danubeâs innovative HDAASâ¢ Hybrid Massive MIMO technology, the 96-element BeamCraft 600 supports up to two active mid bands using 16 software configurable beams, double the capacity of the companyâs previous generation but still within the same light weight 14â wide form factor. Additionally, an integrated passive low-band option is also available to further conserve antenna mount positions. Blue Danube has deployed active solutions in 3 mid bands to date (AWS, PCS, DCS) and will trial the multi-band BeamCraft 600 in 2Qâ18. Additional products supporting higher frequency bands including TDD will be available in 2Hâ18.
âBlue Danubeâs portfolio of Massive MIMO products enables operators to flexibly customize RF energy to optimize capacity, coverage and cell edge performance.â said Mark Pinto, CEO & President of Blue Danube Systems. âOur 5G-ready architecture allows beam-based network management leading to virtualization of the network RF functions. By avoiding the rigidity imposed by other radio architectures, we are enabling a completely flexible RAN ecosystem.â
âWith FDD representing at least 85% of the global commercial networks, mid band FDD Massive MIMO solutions will be critical as operators transition to 5G,â said Julian Bright, analyst at Ovum. âThe vast majority of the worldâs leading operators have multiple 3G and 4G LTE bands in this frequency range. Blue Danubeâs multi-band solution offers a compelling upgrade option for current networks, unlocking the potential of operatorsâ most valuable FDD spectrum asset.â
About Blue Danube Systems
Blue Danube Systems is a privately held start-up backed by Sequoia Capital and Silver Lake along with other investors including AT&T. Blue Danubeâs unique, award-winning technology combines intelligent software and hardware into a Massive MIMO solution that enables a significant increase in network capacity, utilizing existing infrastructure and todayâs mobile devices. For more information, please visitÂ www.bluedanube.com.
Blue Danube Participation at Mobile World Congress 2018
Blue Danube will have representatives at Mobile World Congress from February 26 through March 1 in Barcelona. Blue Danube can be found in Hall 2, hospitality stand 2L10.
