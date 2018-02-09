PubMatic Announces Zero Buy-Side Fees

- Business Wire
PubMatic, the publisher-focused sell-side platform (SSP) for an open digital media future, today clarified it does not charge advertisers (brands, agencies, DSPs) any fees for transacting across its platform. This is the latest step by the company to clear up confusion in the market and provide greater visibility into pricing models so both publishers and advertisers can take full advantage of the rapidly growing programmatic ecosystem.
As brand spend continues to shift to automated buying channels, the need for supply chain transparency is greater than ever. Campaigns that were previously negotiated directly with publishers are now transacted in a variety of ways â including private marketplaces (PMPs) and openRTB â each with unique auction mechanics and fee structures. By offering simplified pricing models, PubMatic empowers buyers to bid more efficiently for all inventory via its programmatic platform, benefiting both advertisers and publishers alike.
âWe have always been a publisher-first company and have been outspoken about the need to bring greater transparency to programmatic. At PubMatic, we continuously evaluate shifting industry demands so that we can provide the best level of service and product innovation to our clients. It is important that our pricing models reflect this position,â said Rajeev Goel, co-founder and CEO of PubMatic.
The announcement follows a number of initiatives by PubMatic to provide greater transparency to buyers, including the launch of its Fraud-Free Program and its recent move to offer first-price for header bidding auctions.
